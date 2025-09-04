Industrial Building Insulation Market to Exceed US $13.62 Billion by 2029, with 5.9% CAGR: The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Industrial Building Insulation Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market for insulation in industrial buildings has shown substantial growth in recent times, with predictions estimating its rise from $10.19 billion in 2024 to $10.83 billion in 2025, indicating compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include increased industrial construction, heightened awareness about the benefits of operational cost-saving, the surge in projects focusing on retrofitting, growing regulations on energy efficiency, and the uptick in green building initiatives.

Anticipated robust growth in the industrial building insulation market suggests an increase to $13.62 billion in 2029, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. Factors contributing to this growth over the projected period include escalating energy costs, the expanding use of pre-insulated panels, the growth of renewable energy facilities, the burgeoning demand for fire-resistant insulation, and the expansion of cold storage and logistics infrastructure. Key trends within this period include the uptake of state-of-the-art aerogel materials, advances in nanomaterials, the implementation of vacuum-based panels, the incorporation of sensor technology and digital monitoring, as well as the introduction of eco-friendly and bio-based insulation.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Industrial Building Insulation Market?

The growing trend of energy-efficient infrastructure is set to drive the expansion of the industrial building insulation market. Energy efficiency in infrastructure involves designing buildings and systems to utilise less energy, maintaining their performance while lessening their environmental impact. This trend rises in tandem with increasing energy costs, as businesses attempt to cut down on long-term operational expenses and enhance energy performance. Industrial building insulation aids this process by reducing heat loss, therefore proving crucial for large factories and facilities. It boosts energy performance, decreases operational costs, and aids in environmental preservation. For example, according to the US Green Building Council Inc., a non-profit organization based in the US, there was a growth of 9% in Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certifications in 2023 compared to 2022, with an additional 21 certifications for single-family homes. Alongside this, new project registrations saw a boost of 51%, indicating robust growth in the sustainable building sector. As such, the escalating trend of energy-efficient infrastructure is catalyzing the expansion of the industrial building insulation market.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Industrial Building Insulation Market In The Globe?

In a bid to enhance energy efficiency, fire safety, and sustainability in industrial establishments, top companies in the industrial building insulation market are putting their efforts towards the creation of innovative solutions. These include highly-effective insulation panels that deliver superior thermal resistance, energy efficiency, fire safety, and moisture control. Kingspan Group, a company based in Ireland that specializes in building materials, unveiled Therma TA41, an advanced polyisocyanurate (PIR) insulation panel in March 2025. This product features exceptional thermal efficiency, with a thermal conductivity rate of merely 0.022 W/mK, making it perfect for flat roofs and other challenging industrial contexts demanding robust energy performance and moisture resistance. Therma TA41 also possesses enhanced fire resistance, dimensional stability, and durableness over long periods, making it an ideal solution for industrial building projects focused on energy conservation and safety.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Industrial Building Insulation Market Segments

The industrial building insulation market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Material Types: Fiberglass, Mineral Wool, Cellulose, Polyurethane Foam, Polystyrene, Other Material Types

2) By Thickness: Less Than 1 inch, 1 Inch To 2 Inches, 2 Inches To 4 Inches, More Than 4 Inches

3) By Installation Method: New Construction, Retrofit, Pre-Insulated Panels, Insulated Roof Systems, Structural Insulated Panels (SIPs)

4) By Application: Roof Insulation, Wall Insulation, Floor Insulation, Other Applications

5) By End-User Industry: Pharmaceuticals, Food And Beverage, Aerospace, Automotive, Electronics

Subsegments:

1) By Fiberglass: Blanket, Loose-Fill, Rigid Board, Duct Insulation, Pipe Insulation

2) By Mineral Wool: Rock Wool, Slag Wool, Blanket, Board, Loose-Fill

3) By Cellulose: Loose-Fill, Dense-Pack, Spray-Applied, Stabilized Cellulose, Low-dust Cellulose

4) By Polyurethane Foam: Spray Foam, Rigid Foam Board, Pre-Insulated Panels, Pipe Insulation

5) By Polystyrene: Expanded Polystyrene (EPS), Extruded Polystyrene (XPS), Foam Board, Structural Insulated Panels (SIPs)

6) By Other Material Types: Aerogel Insulation, Vacuum Insulated Panels (VIPs), Phenolic Foam, Natural Fiber Insulation

Which Regions Are Dominating The Industrial Building Insulation Market Landscape?

In the 2025 Industrial Building Insulation Global Market Report, North America leads as the most significant region from 2024. For the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth. The report covers extensive regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

