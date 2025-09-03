While Americans Were Enjoying Their Labor Day Weekend, ICE Arrested More Worst of the Worst Criminal Illegal Aliens

WASHINGTON — While Americans were enjoying their Labor Day weekend with BBQs, pool days, and beach trips, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) law enforcement officers were hard at work arresting more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens including murderers, pedophiles, rapists, and drug traffickers.

"While Americans enjoyed the holiday weekend, ICE law enforcement was hard at work arresting barbaric criminal illegal aliens. Some of the worst of the worst arrested include murderers, rapists, pedophiles, and drug traffickers,” said a DHS Spokesperson. “Our brave ICE law enforcement officers never stop working to make America safe again.”

ICE Houston arrested Ricardo Duque-Rivas, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico. Duque’s criminal history includes a conviction for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Williamson County, TX.

ICE Chicago arrested Byron Ortega-Gonzalez, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador. Ortega’s criminal history includes a conviction for aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a victim less than 18 in Chicago, IL.

ICE Salt Lake City arrested Luis Zamora-Rodriguez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico. Zamora’s criminal history includes a conviction for attempted criminal homicide in Portland, OR.

ICE Boston arrested Kevin Perez-Lorenzo, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic. Perez’s criminal history includes convictions for trafficking heroin and trespassing in Salem, MA.

ICE Baltimore arrested Theophilis Anwana, a criminal illegal alien from Nigeria. Anwana’s criminal history includes a conviction for second degree rape in Bel Air, MD.

ICE Denver arrested Aymen Abdu Abdu’s, a criminal illegal alien from Sudan. Abdu’s criminal history includes convictions for aggravated assault and indecent exposure in Arapahoe, CO. Abdu is a registered sex offender.

ICE St. Paul arrested Blanca Garcia-Vazquez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico. Garcia’s criminal history includes convictions for operating while intoxicated, public intoxication and two counts of child endangerment in Polk County, IA.

ICE Washington arrested Luis Miguel Rodriguez-Gomez, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras. Rodriguez’s criminal history includes convictions for felony hit & run, DWI, probation violation in Fredericksburg, VA, and driving without a license, DWI, and possession of schedule I or II drugs in Stafford County, VA.

ICE New York City arrested Juan Alfonso-Rodriguez, a criminal illegal alien from Uruguay. Alfonso’s criminal history includes three convictions for DWI in Suffolk County, NY.

ICE New York City arrested Juan Alfonso-Rodriguez, a criminal illegal alien from Uruguay. Alfonso’s criminal history includes three convictions for DWI in Suffolk County, NY.

ICE Atlanta arrested Jimmy Hoang, a criminal illegal alien from Vietnam. Hoang’s criminal history includes convictions for weapon offense, assault, attempted murder and driving under the influence in Sioux City, IA.

ICE Salt Lake City arrested Desideo Cuevas-Vallejo, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico. Cuevas’s criminal history includes convictions for possession of a controlled substance, and multiple DUIs in Blaine County, ID.

ICE San Antonio arrested Daniel Ortega-Pineda, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala. Ortega’s criminal history includes a conviction for smuggling of persons in Eagle Pass, TX.

ICE Chicago arrested Francisco Sanchez-Gamora, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico. Sanchez’s criminal history includes convictions for homicide, corporal injury to spouse, and felony illegal reentry into the United States, in Los Angeles, CA.

ICE Dallas arrested Romero Guillen, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras. Guillen’s criminal history includes a conviction for hit and run death in New Hanover Superior Court, NC.