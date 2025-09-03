Temporary Power Market is Projected to Grow at a 5.7% CAGR, Reaching US$ 13.5 Billion by 2035 | Fact.MR Report

Global temporary power market poised for growth, driven by construction, renewable energy adoption, and demand for flexible, reliable power solutions.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global temporary power market is expected to grow from USD 7.7 billion in 2025 to USD 13.5 billion by 2035, reflecting a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period. Market growth is fueled by rising construction activities, stringent environmental regulations, and the increasing demand for flexible power solutions in emerging regions.Temporary power systems are valued for their reliability and rapid deployability, making them ideal for construction sites, remote locations, and areas with unstable electrical infrastructure.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:What are the Drivers of the Temporary Power Market?The growing adoption of renewable energy is a key driver of the temporary power market. Temporary power solutions are essential for supporting wind turbines and providing backup electricity when renewable sources are unavailable. In July 2024, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that renewable energy consumption in the U.S. increased by 2% from 2022, reaching a record 8.2 quads in 2023, led by biofuels in transportation and solar power for electricity generation, although wind energy usage declined for the first time in 25 years.The construction sector also plays a major role in driving demand. Rapid industrialization and urbanization have spurred infrastructure development, repair, and maintenance projects worldwide. Temporary power systems provide essential electricity and water access on construction sites, enabling smooth operations. According to Oxford Economics, global construction activity is projected to rise from USD 9.7 trillion in 2022 to USD 13.9 trillion by 2037, fueled by growth in China, the U.S., and India.Regional Trends in the Temporary Power MarketNorth America leads the global temporary power market, driven by demand from the oil and gas sector, robotics, construction projects, and major events. Strict environmental regulations are also encouraging the adoption of sustainable temporary power solutions, with the U.S. taking a leading role.The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow rapidly, fueled by economic expansion, urbanization, and infrastructure development in countries like China and India. Natural disasters in Japan are further boosting demand for reliable temporary power solutions.Europe’s market is supported by stringent environmental standards, increased infrastructure projects, and a strong focus on sustainability. Investment in renewable energy and public infrastructure is creating steady demand across the region.In the Middle East and Africa, temporary power growth is driven by areas with limited grid infrastructure and frequent blackouts. Oil-rich countries such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iran, and Iraq are also key markets due to large-scale exploration and industrial activities.Competitive AnalysisThe temporary power market is highly competitive, with global and regional players offering solutions for industries like construction, utilities, events, oil and gas, and disaster relief. Companies compete on innovation, service flexibility, fuel efficiency, and environmental sustainability.Product differentiation is key, with hybrid and fuel-efficient generators gaining traction to meet stricter environmental regulations. Low-emission and renewable-integrated solutions, such as diesel-solar or battery hybrid systems, provide a competitive edge.Service capabilities also drive competition. Rental models with 24/7 maintenance, remote diagnostics, fleet tracking, and rapid response teams enhance customer satisfaction and secure long-term contracts.Geographic reach and localization are crucial, as firms with extensive depots and service networks can offer faster deployment and tailored solutions, particularly in developing markets.Key players in the market include Larson Electronics, Cummins Inc., Aggreko Plc., Energyst B.V., Hybrid Power Hire, SES Smart Energy Solutions FZCO, Bennett Engineering LLC, APR Energy, Altaaqa Global, Enerwhere, and the Ashtead Group Plc.Recent DevelopmentIn January 2024, United Rentals, Inc. unveiled a strategic roadmap designed to assist businesses in the construction and industrial sectors to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions on jobsites without compromising productivity or safety..In December 2023, Aggreko, a global provider of mobile and modular power, made a strategic move in the renewable energy sector by acquiring nine community solar projects in New York. By Power Source :Diesel GeneratorsGas GeneratorsDual Fuel GeneratorsSolar GeneratorsBy End-Use :UtilitiesOil & GasMiningConstructionManufacturingBy Region :North AmericaLatin AmericaWestern EuropeEastern EuropeEast AsiaSouth Asia & PacificMiddle East & AfricaCheck out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR:Vertical Baling Press MarketElectric Generators MarketEgg Processing Machinery MarketDynamic Scales Market

