Hygroscopic Building Material Market to Reach US $11.76 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Hygroscopic Building Material Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Hygroscopic Building Material Market?

In recent years, the market size of hygroscopic building materials has seen significant growth. Projected to expand from a value of $8.59 billion in 2024 to $9.17 billion in 2025, this market will experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The surge in its historic phase can be credited to the escalating demand for eco-friendly construction supplies, heightened consciousness about indoor air quality, an increase in the use of passive building design, a rising preference for natural insulation products, and growing worry over moisture-induced damage to buildings.

A significant expansion is forecasted for the hygroscopic building material market in the coming years, reaching an estimated worth of $11.76 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. Several factors are contributing to this growth during the forecast period including an increased commitment to green building certifications, rising urbanization and housing needs, increased investment in energy-efficient infrastructure, wider adoption of eco-friendly building materials, and a surge in demand for intelligent and adaptable building systems. Key trends across this period include advancements in intelligent moisture-control materials, enhanced integration with HVAC systems for humidity regulation, the creation of bio-based hygroscopic composites, innovation in energy-efficient building insulation, and the development of multi-functional wall systems which possess humidity buffering characteristics.

Download a free sample of the hygroscopic building material market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27037&type=smp

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Hygroscopic Building Material Global Market Growth?

The surging uptake of environmentally friendly construction methods is foreseen to boost the development of the hygroscopic building material market in the future. These eco-friendly approaches involve planning and constructing buildings that require less energy and water, are environmentally sensitive, and are safe for human habitation. The growth in these sustainable construction practices is fuelled by the desire to decrease energy expenditure, resulting in individuals and companies saving on power and heat expenses over prolonged periods. Hygroscopic building materials facilitate these practices by naturally managing indoor moisture levels, decreasing the dependence on mechanical ventilation and air conditioning, and boosting energy efficiency whilst improving the indoor air quality and the comfort of the occupants. For example, in February 2024, the US Green Building Council, a non-profit organization based in the US, reported a 9% increase in Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certifications in 2023 compared to the year before, with 21 additional certifications awarded to single-family homes. Furthermore, there was a significant upwards trend in the registration of new LEED projects, with a surprising 51% increase, signifying significant expansion. Consequently, the rising implementation of environmentally friendly construction methods is influencing the growth of the hygroscopic building material market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Hygroscopic Building Material Market?

Major players in the Hygroscopic Building Material Global Market Report 2025 include:

• BASF SE

• Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

• Arkema S.A.

• Owens Corning Inc.

• Clariant AG

• Johns Manville Corporation

• Soprema S.A.S.

• W. R. Grace & Co.

• Steico SE

• ParexGroup S.A.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Hygroscopic Building Material Market?

Major corporations in the hygroscopic construction materials market have emphasized the advancement of sophisticated solutions such as bio-sourced wood-fiber insulation panels, designed to enhance indoor air standards and manage moisture levels. These panels are a natural construction material derived from eco-friendly wood fibers that passively control indoor humidity by absorbing and releasing moisture, thereby maintaining balanced humidity while delivering thermal and acoustic insulation. For example, in February 2023, Isonat, a construction material manufacturing company based in France, unveiled the Flex Contact range of bio-sourced wood-fiber insulation panels. These Flex Contact panels are adaptable, environmentally friendly insulation boards created from natural wood fibers that have the ability to regulate moisture effectively, are breathable, and can be easily installed. They offer indoor comfort by preserving consistent humidity levels, are compatible with green building certifications, and lessen energy consumption for heating and cooling systems.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Hygroscopic Building Material Market Report?

The hygroscopic building material market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Natural Hygroscopic Materials, Synthetic Hygroscopic Materials

2) By Functionality: Moisture Control, Temperature Regulation, Sound Insulation

3) By Material Form: Solid Hygroscopic Materials, Foam-Based Hygroscopic Materials, Composite Hygroscopic Materials

4) By Application: Residential Buildings, Commercial Buildings, Industrial Buildings

5) By End-Use: Construction, Renovation, Restoration

Subsegments:

1) By Natural Hygroscopic Materials: Wood, Wool, Clay, Hemp, Cork

2) By Synthetic Hygroscopic Materials: Polymer-based Foams, Modified Cellulose Materials, Synthetic Fiber Insulations, Composite Panels, Aerogels

View the full hygroscopic building material market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hygroscopic-building-material-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Hygroscopic Building Material Industry?

For the year specified in the Hygroscopic Building Material Global Market Report 2025, North America held the leading position in terms of market size. However, it's forecasted that the Asia-Pacific region will witness the most rapid growth in the coming period. This comprehensive report includes coverage on regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Hygroscopic Building Material Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Construction Fabrics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/construction-fabrics-global-market-report

Building And Construction Glass Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/building-and-construction-glass-global-market-report

Green Building Materials Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/green-building-materials-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.