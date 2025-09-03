Potato Peel Powder Market to Reach USD 6.9 Billion by 2035, Driven by Demand for Sustainable Food Ingredients

Potato Peel Powder Market

Potato peel powder market to grow USD 6.9 Bn by 2035 driven by manufacturers using it as a sustainable, cost-effective, and functional ingredient in food, feed.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market for potato peel powder is projected to more than double in value, from an estimated USD 3.7 billion in 2025 to USD 6.9 billion by 2035, driven by manufacturers seeking innovative, sustainable, and cost-effective solutions to key industry challenges. A new market analysis reveals a robust 6.3% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the forecast period, highlighting the material’s potential to transform food waste into a high-value, functional ingredient.

This growth is anchored in a shift toward a circular economy, where agricultural byproducts are repurposed to create new revenue streams and improve environmental credentials. Once considered waste, potato peels are being converted into a versatile powder rich in fiber, antioxidants, and starches. This is attracting manufacturers across a range of industries, including food and beverage, animal feed, and even emerging sectors like bioplastics and personal care.

A Solution to Core Manufacturing Challenges

For manufacturers, the adoption of potato peel powder directly addresses critical business needs. With 63% market share in 2025, conventional potato peel powder is a dominant, cost-effective ingredient that can be integrated into existing production lines. Its wide availability from large-scale potato processing operations ensures a consistent supply, enabling bulk production at competitive prices.

The powder's functional properties—acting as a natural thickener, emulsifier, and stabilizer—help improve product texture and shelf life, providing a clean-label alternative to synthetic additives. It also offers a significant nutritional boost, rich in dietary fiber and polyphenols. This dual functionality allows manufacturers to meet rising consumer demand for clean-label, plant-based, and fortified products without compromising on quality or performance.

Regional Insights and Key Players Driving Progress

Market growth is strong across multiple regions, with specific countries leading the charge. China and India are emerging as major hubs, with impressive CAGRs of 8.5% and 7.9%, respectively. This is fueled by government initiatives promoting food waste valorization and a strong domestic demand for affordable, nutrient-rich ingredients. In Europe, Germany (7.2% CAGR) and the UK (6.0% CAGR) are capitalizing on stringent sustainability regulations and consumer interest in clean-label products to drive innovation and high-end exports. Meanwhile, the U.S. (5.4% CAGR) is seeing growth through USDA-funded programs and a focus on upcycled food certification.

The competitive landscape is defined by key players who are already leveraging this trend. The Kraft Heinz Company is exploring potato peel powder for both food and packaging solutions. McCain Foods Limited, a global leader in potato processing, is investing in full-plant utilization strategies to turn byproducts into functional powders. Other major players like Liven S.A., Simplot Company, and Royal Ingredients Group are focusing on high-quality, traceable powders tailored for diverse applications. These companies are setting the standard for quality control and supply chain reliability, which are critical for sustained market leadership.

Request Potato Peel Powder Market Draft Report - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-23201

For more on their methodology and market coverage, visit https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/about-us.

Strategic Partnerships and Future Outlook

The market’s success will increasingly depend on strategic partnerships and a focus on quality control. Producers who can offer robust supply chains and meet safety and purity certifications are best positioned to gain market share. Partnerships with large-scale processors and food manufacturers will further enhance positioning and accelerate growth.

Looking ahead, the market is poised for continued expansion. With the food and beverage industry anticipated to hold a 41% revenue share in 2025, and direct sales emerging as the leading distribution channel (38% share), the pathway for manufacturers is clear. By embracing potato peel powder, businesses can not only reduce waste and enhance their sustainability profiles but also innovate their product lines, meet evolving consumer demands, and secure a competitive advantage in a rapidly changing market.

Explore Related Insights

Potato Flakes Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/potato-flake-market

Potato Soup Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/potato-soup-market

Potato Protein Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/potato-protein-market

Editor's Note

This press release is based on a comprehensive market analysis and includes insights from key industry players. Detailed data and regional breakdowns are available upon request.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.