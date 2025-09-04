Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning (HVAC) Centrifugal Compressors Market To Reach $1.54 Billion By 2029 – Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning (HVAC) Centrifugal Compressors Market 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

How Much Is The Heating, Ventilation, And Air Conditioning (HVAC) Centrifugal Compressors Market Worth?

In recent times, the market size for centrifugal compressors in the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) sector has seen robust growth. The market is projected to increase from $1.16 billion in 2024 to $1.23 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. This growth during the historical period can be related to factors such as urbanization and commercial construction, industrial growth in developing economies, an increased need for centralized cooling systems, emphasis on energy efficiency in buildings, and an expansion in data centers.

Expectations are high for significant growth in the HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) centrifugal compressors market over the coming years. By 2029, the market is predicted to reach a value of $1.54 billion, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The anticipated expansion during the forecast period can be largely associated with the broadening of green building projects, more stringent energy efficiency regulations, the switch to low-GWP refrigerants, demand emanating from high-performance computing facilities, and overall infrastructure modernisation. Key trends expected to emerge during this period include the evolution of oil-free compressor technology, R&D in energy-efficient designs, the application of digital twin technology, the emergence of variable speed compressors, and breakthroughs in low-emission refrigerants.

What Are The Factors Driving The Heating, Ventilation, And Air Conditioning (HVAC) Centrifugal Compressors Market?

The expansion of commercial construction is forecasted to fuel the advancement of the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) centrifugal compressors market. Commercial construction involves creating structures designed for business-related activities, and its growth is spurred on by urbanization. The influx of people migrating to cities leads to an escalated demand for commercial spaces like office buildings, retail stores, and infrastructure that can accommodate economic activities and urban living. HVAC centrifugal compressors are invaluable in commercial construction given their efficiency and reliability in providing cooling solutions for large establishments including office buildings, shopping malls, hospitals, and hotels. For example, the US office construction spending in July 2025 was reported by the U.S. Census Bureau, a US government agency, to be $42,249 million in 2024, denoting a 1.7% increase from its previous $41,537 million in 2023. Consequently, the surge in commercial construction is spearheading the expansion of the HVAC centrifugal compressors market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Heating, Ventilation, And Air Conditioning (HVAC) Centrifugal Compressors Market?

Major players in the Heating, Ventilation, And Air Conditioning (HVAC) Centrifugal Compressors Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Hitachi Ltd.

• LG Electronics Inc.

• Panasonic Corporation

• Daikin Industries Ltd.

• Johnson Controls International plc

• Trane Technologies plc

• Atlas Copco AB

• Danfoss A/S

• Ingersoll Rand Inc.

What Are The Top Trends In The Heating, Ventilation, And Air Conditioning (HVAC) Centrifugal Compressors Industry?

Main companies in the HVAC centrifugal compressors market are centering their effort on creating innovative products, for example, two-stage compressor-based centrifugal chillers, to enhance cooling efficiency and cut operation expenses in extensive commercial and industrial usage. Double-stage compressor-based centrifugal chillers use a two-part compression operation to enhance refrigerant pressure resourcefully, minimizing energy consumption and boosting performance. These are ideal for large HVAC mechanisms, providing top-notch partial-load efficiency and accurate temperature management. For instance, in October 2024, Daikin Applied, an American HVAC solutions firm, introduced the Magnitude WME-D, a next-generation water-cooled centrifugal chiller featuring a lubricant-free compressor. It uses low-global warming potential (GWP) R-515B refrigerant and offers up to 40% increased performance in comparison to previous models. The product scores high in energy efficiency, lessens carbon emissions, and contributes to sustainability goals for commercial building cooling applications. Also, it is designed to work quietly and can be seamlessly incorporated into new and existing chilled water systems.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Heating, Ventilation, And Air Conditioning (HVAC) Centrifugal Compressors Market Share?

The heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (hvac) centrifugal compressors market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Single-Stage Compressors, Multi-Stage Compressors, Magnetically Levitated Compressors, Centrifugal Chillers

2) By Capacity: Low, Medium, High

3) By Application: Industrial, Commercial

4) By End-User: Commercial Buildings, Manufacturing And Industrial Facilities, Healthcare Facilities, Data Centers, Retail Spaces

Subsegments:

1) By Single-Stage Compressors: Fixed Speed Compressors, Variable Speed Compressors, Oil-Free Compressors, Oil-Lubricated Compressors

2) By Multi-Stage Compressors: Two-Stage Compressors, Three-Stage Compressors, Intercooled Compressors, High-Pressure Compressors

3) By Magnetically Levitated Compressors: Permanent Magnet Motor Compressors, Integrated Variable Frequency Drive Compressors, High-Efficiency Chiller Compressors, Low-Noise Compressors

4) By Centrifugal Chillers: Air-Cooled Chillers, Water-Cooled Chillers, Modular Chillers, Smart Connected Chillers

What Are The Regional Trends In The Heating, Ventilation, And Air Conditioning (HVAC) Centrifugal Compressors Market?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the global market for HVAC centrifugal compressors. It is projected that the most substantial growth rate will be seen in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. The report covering the global HVAC centrifugal compressors market includes the regions of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

