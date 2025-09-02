President Lai meets delegation led by Tuvalu Speaker of Parliament Iakoba Taeia Italeli

TAIWAN, September 2 - Details 2025-09-02 President Lai meets delegation from University of Tokyo cross-strait relations research group On the afternoon of September 2, President Lai Ching-te met with a delegation from the University of Tokyo’s cross-strait relations research group. The president thanked the delegation for its long-time attention to the situation in the Taiwan Strait and peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. He also expressed hope for further strengthening the friendship and cooperation between Taiwan and Japan through exchanges. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: I am very pleased to welcome Professor Matsuda Yasuhiro and other friends from the Japanese academic community once again to the Presidential Office. I would like to thank the University of Tokyo’s cross-strait relations research group for its long-time attention to stability in the Taiwan Strait and peace in the Indo-Pacific region. Taiwan and Japan have close ties. The government of Japan has repeatedly reiterated the importance of peace in the Taiwan Strait to the Indo-Pacific region at various international venues. Moreover, when Taiwan was hit by typhoons and torrential rains in recent days, Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru expressed condolences and support. For all of this, I am very thankful. I look forward to further strengthening the friendship and cooperation between Taiwan and Japan through in-depth exchanges with the delegation. Professor Matsuda then delivered remarks, first thanking President Lai for taking the time to meet with his delegation. He noted that the delegation members have long taken a close interest in Taiwan’s political and economic conditions as well as cross-strait relations, observing and studying them, and said that they are very much looking forward to discussing issues relevant to Taiwan and Japan. The delegation also included Senior Research Fellow at the Japan External Trade Organization Institute of Developing Economies Sato Yukihito, Professor Kawakami Momoko of Kanagawa University, Professor Eto Naoko of Gakushuin University, and Professor Momma Rira of Takushoku University.

Details 2025-08-28 President Lai attends opening ceremony of 53rd Asian-Pacific Parliamentarians’ Union General Assembly On the morning of August 28, President Lai Ching-te attended the opening ceremony of the 53rd Asian-Pacific Parliamentarians’ Union (APPU) General Assembly. In remarks, President Lai thanked the APPU for long providing a platform for countries around the world to engage in legislative diplomacy, exchanges, and cooperation, promoting prosperity and progress in Asia. The president stated that Taiwan will adopt three initiatives in working together with other countries: demonstrating determination to safeguard regional peace, boosting cooperation with diplomatic allies, and leveraging the APPU platform to strengthen cooperation with other nations in Asia to jointly promote peace, prosperity, and economic development in the Asia-Pacific region. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: First, on behalf of the government and all the people of the Republic of China (Taiwan), I would like to welcome our distinguished guests from many countries who have come all the way to Taiwan to participate in the APPU’s 53rd General Assembly. The APPU’s predecessor, the Asian Parliamentarians’ Union, was an organization that former Japanese Prime Minister Kishi Nobusuke launched an initiative to found in 1965. This year marks the organization’s 60th year, and it is a great honor for Taiwan to host this year’s historic assembly. I would like to thank Speaker Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), president of the Legislative Yuan, Deputy Legislative Speaker Johnny C. Chiang (江啟臣), and members of both the ruling and opposition parties for taking on this important responsibility. I would also like express my gratitude to the APPU for providing this platform for many years for legislators from around the world to engage in legislative diplomacy, exchanges, and cooperation, promoting prosperity and progress in Asia. The theme of this year’s general assembly encompasses strengthening societal resilience and legislative cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region, with a special focus on sustainable economic development, boosting resilience in society, and promoting cooperation on all manner of issues. These not only closely align with Taiwan’s development needs, but are also very important matters in the Asian region currently. The Asia-Pacific has collectively faced various challenges including the SARS outbreak in the 2000s, the COVID-19 pandemic in the 2020s, climate change, and shifting geopolitics. Therefore, it is very important to find ways to build cooperation among different countries through the APPU platform. Taiwan will adopt three initiatives in working together with other countries: First, we will demonstrate determination to safeguard regional peace. There is already a strong consensus in the international community that peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait are indispensable to security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. Taiwan not only has the responsibility to maintain its own security, but also has a duty to uphold peace and stability in the region. This is why Taiwan has adopted the Four Pillars of Peace action plan, the first pillar being to strengthen national defense. Next year, we will devote over 3 percent of GDP to defense spending, and we aim for defense spending, as it is defined by NATO, to reach at least 5 percent of GDP by 2030. The second pillar is to build economic resilience, helping Taiwanese businesses expand their global presence and international markets from a solid base here in Taiwan. From 2010 to last year, Taiwanese investment in China fell from 83.8 percent to 7 percent of total outbound investment. Our investment targets have now shifted to Japan, the United States, and Europe. Next is to strengthen cooperation with other countries, so as to uphold the spirit of democracy, freedom, and respect for human rights. Shoulder to shoulder, we will demonstrate the strength of deterrence and achieve peace through strength. Lastly, Taiwan is willing, on the condition of parity and dignity, to engage in exchanges and cooperation with China to promote peace and mutual prosperity across the strait. Second, we will boost all manner of cooperation with our diplomatic allies. Last year, I visited our allies Tuvalu, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, and the Republic of Palau. I was grateful for the warm welcome of the heads of state and legislatures of these three nations, and also witnessed Taiwan’s close collaboration with our allies in regard to climate change. Going forward, we will continue to strengthen all manner of cooperation with our allies, alongside Japan, the US, Australia, and other nations in Asia, to promote mutual prosperity and development. Third, Taiwan will leverage the APPU platform to strengthen cooperation with other nations in Asia. I ask that the legislators of APPU countries support all aspects of cooperation with Taiwan. Unity and cooperation are powerful, benefitting not only all member states, but also greatly benefitting prosperity and development in the region. To close, I wish the assembly great success and that the legislators here can take advantage of this visit to gain an even deeper understanding of Taiwan.

Details 2025-08-27 President Lai meets delegation from Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China On the afternoon of August 27, President Lai Ching-te met with a delegation from the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC). In remarks, President Lai thanked IPAC for continuing to support Taiwan through concrete actions. President Lai emphasized that Taiwan will continue to bolster its national defense capabilities and deepen collaboration with democratic partners to enhance deterrence. The president expressed hope that IPAC, through its inter-parliamentary network, will be able to bring together even more like-minded partners to stand side by side in protecting democracy, peace, and prosperity in the region and around the world. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: I thank our dear friends from IPAC for visiting and for demonstrating staunch support for democratic Taiwan. In July last year, the largest ever multinational delegation of lawmakers visited Taiwan to attend IPAC’s annual summit in Taipei. The summit adopted an IPAC model resolution on United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758 to help Taiwan counter China’s lawfare. Because of IPAC’s principled actions, the national parliaments of countries including the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and the Czech Republic, as well as the European Parliament, have passed Taiwan-friendly resolutions or motions. The executive branches of numerous countries have also openly expressed support for Taiwan. We look forward to seeing even more countries join this effort. I also want to thank IPAC for continuing to support Taiwan through concrete actions this year. It expressed concern over China’s military exercises around Taiwan this April and condemned China for planning a collision with then-Vice President-elect Bi-khim Hsiao’s car during her visit to the Czech Republic last March. IPAC also arranged events to engage with Taiwan’s high-level delegation during the Copenhagen Democracy Summit held in Denmark. In recent years, China has continued its political and military intimidation against Taiwan and neighboring countries. These actions have severely disrupted regional peace and stability. And as China, Russia, and other authoritarian regimes continue to converge, democracies must foster more comprehensive cooperation so as to safeguard peace, freedom, and democracy. Moving ahead, Taiwan will continue to bolster its national defense capabilities and deepen collaboration with democratic partners to enhance deterrence. Our defense spending, as defined by NATO, will reach 3.32 percent of GDP in 2026. And our goal is to increase that number to five percent of GDP by 2030. This will help Taiwan enhance its self-defense capabilities and further contribute to the maintenance of regional peace and stability. Taiwan will also work alongside other democracies in such fields as energy, AI, and high tech to build more resilient industrial structures and democratic supply chains, demonstrating greater unity, spurring greater economic prosperity, and further consolidating our democracy. Looking ahead, I hope that IPAC, through its inter-parliamentary network, will be able to bring together even more like-minded partners to stand side by side in protecting democracy, peace, and prosperity in the region and around the world. IPAC Co-founder and Member of the Parliament of the United Kingdom Iain Duncan Smith then delivered remarks, first thanking President Lai for taking the time to meet with them. He said that their visit here the last few days has been incredibly helpful to chart the course for IPAC over the next year. MP Smith said that IPAC will be holding a much bigger meeting in Belgium in November to discuss the rising challenge we face today. We see this challenge manifested in Ukraine, he pointed out, with Russia’s brutal invasion of that country, and the coming together of a threatening group of authoritarian states such as Iran, North Korea, and China, to support Russia in that endeavor. He said that this obviously has an impact on a variety of different areas, and particularly, what is happening there has an impact on the treatment of Taiwan in the future. What they wish, he underlined, is to draw the attention of all the governments that are part of IPAC to this issue and to stop authoritarian states from doing something similar here. MP Smith said that IPAC now has members from various parties in the parliaments of 53 countries who, whether on the left or right, cooperate together against the threat of the autocracy in China. They wish, he said, to bring together all of the freedom-loving states of the world to recognize the threat that is now posed to our democracies and freedoms, and to group together to protect those here in Taiwan. The delegation also included former Foreign Minister of Poland Anna Fotyga, Member of the Swedish Riksdag (parliament) Magnus Berntsson, and IPAC Co-founder and Executive Director Luke de Pulford.

Details 2025-08-18 President Lai meets study delegation from Japan’s LDP Youth Division On the afternoon of August 18, President Lai Ching-te met with a study delegation from the Youth Division of the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan (LDP). In remarks, President Lai stated that Japan and Taiwan have deep ties of friendship, and that the two nations share a strong belief in the values of democracy and freedom. With global circumstances rapidly changing, the president expressed hope to continue enhancing cooperation, not only to stabilize the regional situation, but also to boost the resilience of both countries’ economies and bring about win-win outcomes for the economies and industries of both Taiwan and Japan. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: I want to first extend a warm welcome to our good friends in the LDP Youth Division, who are once again visiting Taiwan. This past May, I met with Japanese House of Representatives Members Nakasone Yasutaka, Hiranuma Shojiro, and Katou Ryusho, as well as House of Councillors Member Kamiya Masayuki at the Presidential Office, and I am happy that LDP Youth Division Central Standing Committee Chair Suda Akira has also joined the delegation to exchange views on various topics today. I want to thank the LDP Youth Division for the many years it has played a key role in Taiwan-Japan exchanges and spurred deeper bilateral understanding and cooperation. Japan and Taiwan have deep ties of friendship. Whenever Taiwan has faced difficulties, Japan has always lent a helping hand and offered warmth. After a major earthquake struck Taiwan on April 3 last year, the LDP Youth Division raised donations to support reconstruction. Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru and many members of the Japanese Diet also expressed condolences when Taiwan was hit by typhoons and torrential rains these last two months. Such gestures have deeply moved us. Taiwan and Japan share a strong belief in the values of democracy and freedom. In the face of expanding authoritarianism, I again thank the government of Japan, from former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo to Prime Minister Ishiba, for continually emphasizing the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait at US-Japan summits, G7 leaders’ summits, Quadrilateral Security Dialogues, and other international venues. With global circumstances rapidly changing, I look forward to Taiwan and Japan working together amid the shifting geopolitical landscape, not only to stabilize the regional situation, but also to continue enhancing cooperation and competitiveness in such industries as semiconductors, AI, military, security and surveillance, and next-generation communications. This will boost the resilience of both our economies, bringing about win-win outcomes for the economies and industries of both Taiwan and Japan. House of Representatives Member Nakasone, who also serves as the director of the LDP Youth Division, then delivered remarks, stating that Taiwan and Japan share many universal values and have common interests in addition to substantive cooperation in many areas. Taiwan-Japan relations are now better than ever, he said, and expressed hope that based on this strong foundation, we can work together to enhance mutual cooperation, with the Youth Division providing support. Director Nakasone expressed condolences for the recent typhoons and torrential rains in Taiwan, which impacted many people. Taiwan and Japan both experience natural disasters frequently, he said, but they lend a helping hand to each other every time a disaster occurs. He noted that next year, Japan will formally establish a disaster prevention agency whose main tasks include international cooperation. He then expressed hope that both countries will share disaster prevention-related intelligence, information, and experience, and strengthen cooperation in this field. Director Nakasone indicated that there are numerous wars going on in the world right now, as well as frequent attempts to change the status quo by force in various places. Among them, Taiwan is facing a tense situation in the Taiwan Strait, and Japan is similarly facing threats from China, Russia, and North Korea. He stated that we must show, both at home and abroad, the determination to save one’s own country, and establish the mechanisms to do so. Taiwan and Japan, as trusted partners, must closely cooperate to promote regional peace and stability, the director said. Noting that in his remarks, President Lai had mentioned cooperation in semiconductors, Director Nakasone said that both sides have strengths not only in semiconductors, but also in next-generation communications and AI. There are many things that Japan can learn from Taiwan, he said, and expressed hope that cooperation in related fields can boost the industrial competitiveness of both countries. Director Nakasone said that currently, whether for Japan or Taiwan, governing is not easy. In particular, he said, the rise of social media platforms has made the democratic system even more complex; however, government leaders must protect the people and the nation. He then expressed hope that Taiwan and Japan will work together to address these challenges, and that the younger generation will also play an important role. The delegation was accompanied to the Presidential Office by Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association Taipei Office Chief Representative Katayama Kazuyuki.

Details 2025-08-14 President Lai meets Brookings Institution delegation On the morning of August 14, President Lai Ching-te met with a delegation of experts and scholars from the Brookings Institution. In remarks, President Lai thanked friends in the government, Congress, and think tanks in the United States for their longstanding and bipartisan support. The president said that in face of mounting threats and coercion from China, Taiwan is actively bolstering its national defense capabilities, building up economic security, and continuing to work alongside the US and other like-minded countries to defend Taiwan’s democracy and safeguard peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: I warmly welcome our good friend Mr. Ryan Hass, director of the John L. Thornton China Center at Brookings, who is once again leading a delegation of esteemed scholars to Taiwan. I am also delighted to meet Dr. Philip Gordon, former US national security advisor to the vice president, and Dr. Constanze Stelzenmüller, director of the Center on the United States and Europe at Brookings, who are both visiting for the first time. The Brookings Institution, established over a century ago, is one of the oldest and most influential think tanks in the US. Its analyses and policy recommendations have consistently been highly valued by the international community. We cherish our friendship with you, and I hope that during this visit you will be able to gain even greater insights into Taiwan through exchanges with various parts of our society. The Taiwan of today is a Taiwan of the world. Taiwan is not just a crucial link in global democratic value chains and the first island chain in the Indo-Pacific, it is also an indispensable part of global non-red supply chains. The Taiwan of today owes its development and achievements to the democracy-loving, hard-working Taiwanese people. I want to especially thank our friends in the government, Congress, and think tanks in the US for their staunch, longstanding, and bipartisan support. Taiwan faces mounting threats and coercion from China – including through military and economic means, gray-zone aggression, united front infiltration, and media and cognitive warfare. In response, Taiwan is implementing the Four Pillars of Peace action plan and is bolstering its national defense capabilities, building up economic security, and working alongside the US and other like-minded countries. This March, I also unveiled 17 response strategies to defend Taiwan’s democracy and safeguard peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. Facing changes in and the restructuring of the international economic and trade order, Taiwan will continue to strengthen economic and trade relations with the US, building on our already solid foundation, to create mutually beneficial outcomes. Whether it is the current reciprocal tariff negotiations or the agreement for the avoidance of double taxation, which would benefit both Taiwan and the US, we hope through joint efforts to reach a consensus as soon as possible. This will deepen our cooperation across all domains, as we work together toward progress and prosperity. I believe that by upholding our shared values and continuing our close cooperation, Taiwan and the US will be able to pave a broader, smoother path for even more win-win developments. Director Hass then delivered remarks, thanking President Lai and the Taiwan government for the warm hospitality and kind greetings. He said that he and his colleagues are here as part of a delegation for a study tour to deepen their understanding of issues affecting Taiwan, adding that the visit reflects a long-term investment by the Brookings Institution to deepen policy and public awareness of those issues. Noting that the Brookings Institution has been sending visiting delegations to Taiwan for many years, Director Hass said that they anticipate many more years of visits, through ups and downs, twists and turns. In closing, he said that they look forward to further exchanges.