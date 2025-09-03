California secures federal assistance to support response to the TCU Lightning Complex Fire in Calaveras County

The TCU September Lightning Complex fires ignited the morning of Tuesday, September 2, 2025 as part of a statewide storm that saw more than 9,000 lightning strikes. More than 9,368 acres have burned. The 2-7 fire is actively burning in Calaveras and Tuolumne counties with several communities threatened in Calaveras County and forcing the evacuation of more than 300 residents and putting an additional 1,400 under evacuation warnings. Earlier tonight, CAL FIRE activated its Incident Management Team 6 to aid response efforts.

The FMAG, which is provided through the FEMA on a cost-share basis, will assist local, state, and tribal agencies responding to the fire to apply for 75 percent reimbursement of their eligible fire suppression costs.

Governor Newsom today announced the predeployment of firefighting resources to five counties in Northern California to support firefighting efforts, including new fires caused by lightning.

Residents are urged to stay vigilant if there is a fire in your area. Take steps now before a disaster strikes and: