Adelaide to host worldwide exclusive opera spectacular

For the first time since its creation, Fondazione Arena di Verona’s monumental production of Zeffirelli’s AIDA will be performed outside of Verona, Italy, when it is staged exclusively in Adelaide for two epic performances.

In a major cultural milestone for South Australia and the nation, Verdi’s AIDA will make its historical international debut in Australia from 5-6 February 2026 at Adelaide Oval.

In a coup for Adelaide, this landmark event will feature the authentic production of AIDA from Arena di Verona, brought to Australia by TEG Live and Condon Presents and will be a once-in-a-generation experience to captivate devoted opera lovers and first-time audiences alike.

Adelaide will welcome the full Italian company featuring 389 international performers and staff, including the 106 musicians of the renowned Fondazione Arena di Verona Orchestra, the 100 members of the Chorus of the Fondazione Arena di Verona, and the Ballet of the Fondazione Arena di Verona. The international ensemble will be complemented by 300 local cast and crew including 155 extras and a 50-member chorus from State Opera South Australia.

The stellar cast includes Grammy Award-winner Angel Blue, who brings her radiant voice and magnetic presence to the title role of Aida on Thursday 5 February, while Maria José Siri, one of the most important sopranos on the international operatic stage, will perform the role on Friday 6 February.

The legendary Elīna Garanča stars as Amneris on Thursday night, with Agnieszka Rehlis performing the role on Friday. Jonas Kaufmann sings Radamès on Thursday, 5 February and Brian Jagde performs the role on Friday, 6 February. Amonasro will be performed by Amartuvshin Enkhbat on Thursday and Youngjun Park on Friday, while Morris Robinson appears as Ramfis and Teddy Tahu Rhodes as the King on both nights. Australian soprano Natalie Aroyan will appear as the High Priestess, with the Messenger role to be announced locally.

Directed by the great Franco Zeffirelli, whose lavish vision redefined opera for a global audience, this production is renowned for its towering sets, opulent costumes, and cinematic splendour. Audiences will be transported to ancient Egypt as the sweeping tale of love, war, betrayal and destiny unfolds under the stars at Adelaide Oval.

Celebrating the 100 year anniversary of Arena di Verona, AIDA is coming to Adelaide - a world first exclusive. The Franco Zeffirelli production was first staged in Verona in 2002 and revered as one of Zeffirelli’s crowning achievements. This production of AIDA has drawn capacity crowds from around the world to the Verona’s 2,000-year-old coliseum.

Now, in partnership with Fondazione Arena di Verona and with Stefano Trespidi (Zeffirelli’s longtime associate) as Stage Director, Australian audiences will finally experience the full might of this historic production, complete with its signature processions, sacred temple scenes, and the incredible Triumphal March, in a stadium built for mass theatrical spectacle.

Pre-sales start from 12pm (local time), Wednesday, 10 September ahead of General Public on sale from 1pm (local time), Wednesday 17 September. Arena di Verona’s Aida is supported by the South Australian Government, the Adelaide Economic Development Agency, and City of Adelaide.

Quotes

Attributable to Zoe Bettison

We are proud to host the historic first production of Zeffirelli’s AIDA performed outside of Verona, Italy, which will bring opera lovers from across the country and globe to South Australia.



Adelaide Oval is an iconic sporting venue the world over, and now thanks to this monumental production, it will be for art lovers as well, playing host to arguably the world’s best opera singers.



South Australia continues to punch above its weight when it comes to hosting major international events, and we will again be in the international spotlight when we welcome the full Italian company featuring 389 international performers and staff.



It will also shine a spotlight on local talent, with the international ensemble complemented by 300 local cast and crew including 155 extras and a 50-member chorus from our renowned State Opera South Australia.



The world-exclusive production adds to a blockbuster events calendar which makes South Australia a must-visit events destination for everyone – from the Santos Tour Down Under and LIV Golf Adelaide, to Adelaide Fringe, Adelaide Festival and WOMADelaide.”

Attributable to Tim McGregor, TEG Global Head of Touring



Giuseppe Verdi’s AIDA is more than an opera, it’s an unforgettable sensory experience. To bring this internationally revered production, directed by Franco Zeffirelli to Australia for the first time is a defining moment for live performance in this country.



With Jonas Kaufmann and Angel Blue leading what is arguably the most stellar operatic cast ever assembled in the southern hemisphere, it will be one of the most extraordinary theatrical events ever staged here.

Attributable to Founder of Condon Presents, Patrick Condon



Having produced sold out stadium versions of AIDA in the past in Sydney and Melbourne, it has been my lifelong dream to bring Arena di Verona’s authentic, masterpiece production of AIDA to Australia.



Now with Zeffirelli’s production coming to Adelaide, together with the full Italian company and some of the world’s greatest performers, that dream becomes a historic reality.

Attributable to State Opera South Australia Executive Director, Mark Taylor



Since 1976, State Opera South Australia has brought world-class opera to South Australian audiences, and we are thrilled that we are playing such an important part in this wonderful production of Aida as we celebrate our 50th anniversary Golden Jubilee Year in 2026.

We have a rich history of providing opportunities for local SA-based talent to perform alongside some of the world’s greatest operatic singers and this production is another great example of this.

The artistic vision for the Company as set out by our Artistic Director, Dane Lam is bold and ambitious with international and national collaborations being a key cornerstone for our future programming. We are really pleased to be partnering with Arena di Verona, TEG, Condon Presents and the SA Government to bring this magnificent production to Adelaide, in our special milestone year.