Governor Abbott Announces Scotiabank Expansion In Dallas

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that The Bank of Nova Scotia (Scotiabank), a multi-national financial services provider and one of the largest banks in North America, will create a major regional office in Dallas. The project will create over 1,020 new jobs and more than $60 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $10,773,000 has been extended to Scotiabank.

“Texas is the new financial services capital of America,” said Governor Abbott. “Already home to the largest financial services workforce in the nation, this $60 million investment in Texas by Scotiabank will add more than 1,000 new, good-paying jobs. With the continued surge in investments by global financial services giants, Texas will strengthen its leadership across industry sectors, ensuring a more prosperous future for decades to come.”

“As a top 10 bank in North America with over $1 trillion in assets, today's announcement marks a significant investment and commitment in Scotiabank's U.S. operations and reinforces our longstanding presence in Texas where we have been operating since the 1960s,” said Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets CEO and Group Head Travis Machen. “We are proud to expand in Dallas with a best-in-class regional hub that fortifies our role at the core of the North American corridor, a crucial gateway for trade and business, while also deepening our commitment to the local communities. We sincerely appreciate the support from Governor Abbott and Mayor Johnson, whose leadership continues to position Dallas as a premier destination for investment and growth.”

“I am thrilled to welcome Scotiabank to Dallas as our newest ‘Y’all Street’ company,” said Dallas Mayor Eric L. Johnson. “As a leading international financial services firm, Scotiabank is poised for North American growth, and Dallas’s reputation for innovation, great quality of life, central location, and large financial services labor force makes it a great match for this growth. Dallas is breaking out as a financial services capital, and we couldn’t be more pleased that Scotiabank has decided to join us.”

“Scotiabank’s decision to establish a major office in Dallas reinforces our position as a top U.S. metro for financial services,” said Dallas Regional Chamber President & CEO Dale Petroskey. “We are grateful for Governor Abbott’s strategic vision in positioning Texas as a world-class financial center, as well as the support from Lieutenant Governor Patrick, Speaker Burrows, Senator Royce West, and Representative Venton Jones. This significant win reflects the collaborative spirit of our business community, city, and state allies and our collective commitment to securing a bright future for our great region.”

TEF is a performance-based grant that may be awarded to a business relocation or expansion project for which one Texas site is in competition with out-of-state locations to create new, good-paying jobs in the community and attract significant new capital investment to the state.