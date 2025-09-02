Governor Abbott Salutes Winners of Texas Veterans Commission’s Veteran Education Excellence Award
TEXAS, September 2 - September 2, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release
Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the 33 Texas public institutions of higher education for receiving the 2025 Veteran Education Excellence Recognition Award by the Texas Veterans Commission (TVC). Established by the Texas Legislature, the award recognizes universities and colleges that provide excellence in education and related services that significantly contribute to the academic success of student veterans and military-connected students.
“Colleges and universities across Texas offer world-class resources and educational support to the brave men and women who served in our nation’s military,” said Governor Abbott. "I thank these institutions for their ongoing efforts to provide wide-ranging services for student veterans and veterans' children as they pursue opportunities in higher education. Texans are forever indebted to our veterans and their families and will continue to support their success so they can thrive in the greatest state in the greatest country in the history of the world.”
“Education is key to a veteran’s personal well-being and long-term quality of life,” said TVC Chairwoman and Navy veteran Laura Koerner. “These colleges and universities ensure our veterans and their dependents receive the quality education they have earned in an environment that cultivates their academic success. Congratulations and thank you to these schools for their topnotch higher education opportunities.”
The Veteran Education Excellence Recognition Award is presented at gold, silver, and bronze levels to highlight the depth and breadth of services provided to veteran students and their families. The following universities and colleges are the 2025 award winners, with an asterisk denoting the first year an institution has been recognized.
Gold Award
Angelo State University
Austin Community College
Collin County Community College
Dallas College
Del Mar College
El Paso Community College*
Lone Star College*
Northeast Lakeview College
Northwest Vista College
Palo Alto College
Sam Houston State University
San Antonio College
South Texas College
St. Philip’s College
Tarrant County College
Texas A&M University – College Station
Texas A&M University – Corpus Christi
Texas A&M University – San Antonio
Texas A&M University – Texarkana
Texas State University
Texas Tech University
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
University of Houston – Clear Lake*
University of North Texas
The University of Texas at Arlington
The University of Texas at Dallas
West Texas A&M University
Silver Award
San Jacinto College
Stephen F. Austin State University*
Tarleton State University*
The University of Texas at Tyler*
Bronze Award
Lee College
Texas State Technical College*
TVC evaluated applicants on a variety of criteria that highlight the various education and ancillary services offered by an institution, and which contribute greatly to the overall success of veteran students and their families. Each application is evaluated as to the existence and quality of:
- A centralized place for students who are veterans to meet or find assistance and information
- An institution employee who serves as a central point of contact for students who are veterans
- A United States Department of Veterans Affairs work-study program; admissions and enrollment policies for veterans
- New student orientation and courses for veterans
- A student organization for veterans
- Academic support services for students who are veterans
- Mental health and disability services
- A housing policy that applies to veterans
- Faculty and staff training on issues affecting students who are veterans
- Career services for students who are veterans
- Any other criteria considered necessary or appropriate by the commission
All public institutions of higher education in Texas – colleges and universities – are invited to apply for recognition of the support services they provide to student veterans and military-connected students.
The Texas Veterans Commission advocates for and provides superior service to veterans that will significantly improve the quality of life for all Texas veterans, their families and survivors. The TVC assists veterans with receiving their benefits, provides funding to agencies which provide direct services to veterans, and provides administration of the Hazlewood Act education benefits.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.