Governor Abbott Salutes Winners of Texas Veterans Commission’s Veteran Education Excellence Award

TEXAS, September 2 - September 2, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the 33 Texas public institutions of higher education for receiving the 2025 Veteran Education Excellence Recognition Award by the Texas Veterans Commission (TVC). Established by the Texas Legislature, the award recognizes universities and colleges that provide excellence in education and related services that significantly contribute to the academic success of student veterans and military-connected students.

“Colleges and universities across Texas offer world-class resources and educational support to the brave men and women who served in our nation’s military,” said Governor Abbott. "I thank these institutions for their ongoing efforts to provide wide-ranging services for student veterans and veterans' children as they pursue opportunities in higher education. Texans are forever indebted to our veterans and their families and will continue to support their success so they can thrive in the greatest state in the greatest country in the history of the world.”

“Education is key to a veteran’s personal well-being and long-term quality of life,” said TVC Chairwoman and Navy veteran Laura Koerner. “These colleges and universities ensure our veterans and their dependents receive the quality education they have earned in an environment that cultivates their academic success. Congratulations and thank you to these schools for their topnotch higher education opportunities.”

The Veteran Education Excellence Recognition Award is presented at gold, silver, and bronze levels to highlight the depth and breadth of services provided to veteran students and their families. The following universities and colleges are the 2025 award winners, with an asterisk denoting the first year an institution has been recognized.

Gold Award

Angelo State University

Austin Community College

Collin County Community College

Dallas College

Del Mar College

El Paso Community College*

Lone Star College*

Northeast Lakeview College

Northwest Vista College

Palo Alto College

Sam Houston State University

San Antonio College

South Texas College

St. Philip’s College

Tarrant County College

Texas A&M University – College Station

Texas A&M University – Corpus Christi

Texas A&M University – San Antonio

Texas A&M University – Texarkana

Texas State University

Texas Tech University

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center

University of Houston – Clear Lake*

University of North Texas

The University of Texas at Arlington

The University of Texas at Dallas

West Texas A&M University

Silver Award

San Jacinto College

Stephen F. Austin State University*

Tarleton State University*

The University of Texas at Tyler*

Bronze Award

Lee College

Texas State Technical College*

TVC evaluated applicants on a variety of criteria that highlight the various education and ancillary services offered by an institution, and which contribute greatly to the overall success of veteran students and their families. Each application is evaluated as to the existence and quality of:

A centralized place for students who are veterans to meet or find assistance and information

An institution employee who serves as a central point of contact for students who are veterans

A United States Department of Veterans Affairs work-study program; admissions and enrollment policies for veterans

New student orientation and courses for veterans

A student organization for veterans

Academic support services for students who are veterans

Mental health and disability services

A housing policy that applies to veterans

Faculty and staff training on issues affecting students who are veterans

Career services for students who are veterans

Any other criteria considered necessary or appropriate by the commission

All public institutions of higher education in Texas – colleges and universities – are invited to apply for recognition of the support services they provide to student veterans and military-connected students.

The Texas Veterans Commission advocates for and provides superior service to veterans that will significantly improve the quality of life for all Texas veterans, their families and survivors. The TVC assists veterans with receiving their benefits, provides funding to agencies which provide direct services to veterans, and provides administration of the Hazlewood Act education benefits.