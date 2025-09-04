History in the Making: First Mother–Daughter Duo Joins Miss Asia USA in Its 37-Year Legacy

Miss Teen Vietnam 2025 and Mrs. Philippines 2025

Kim del Fierro and Katiella Huffman bring heritage, sustainability, and cross-generational representation to the national stage.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the first time in its 37-year history, the Miss Asia USA pageant will welcome a mother–daughter team competing in two distinct divisions. On November 22, 2025, at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, Kim del Fierro will represent the Philippines in the Mrs. Asia USA division, while her daughter, Katiella Huffman, will represent Vietnam in the Miss Teen Asia USA division. Together, they will share a stage that bridges generations, cultures, and a mission rooted in heritage and sustainability.

Two Generations, One Mission

Kim del Fierro, of Filipino and Vietnamese heritage, is a Silicon Valley marketing executive whose career has spanned fashion, music, and high-impact corporate leadership. She brings decades of experience as a trailblazer across creative and business industries, proving that adaptability, creativity, and resilience can build bridges across cultures.

Her daughter, Katiella Huffman, represents the other side of their heritage while carving her own path as a nonprofit founder, youth innovator, and sustainability advocate. Katiella champions environmental sustainability, grassroots youth action, and eco-friendly crafting, inspiring empathy and empowering communities.

“This journey is about showing my daughter how family, heritage, and perseverance can open doors—not just on stage, but in life. Together, we hope to inspire others to honor their roots while making a positive impact,” said Kim del Fierro.

From Heritage to Innovation

Katiella, a student at Stanford Online High School, founded Eco Amigurumi and Planetero, initiatives that promote sustainable crafting and youth-led climate solutions. By participating alongside her mother, she is embracing her cultural roots while amplifying a global mission for sustainability and environmental awareness.

From Vietnam to the Philippines, Kim and Katiella embody a unique celebration of heritage, artistry, and innovation. Their participation marks a groundbreaking first in the history of Miss Asia USA, produced by Virgelia Productions.

New York Fashion Week Debut

The duo will officially debut as Mrs. Philippines and Miss Teen Vietnam at the Kenneth Barlis Fashion Show during New York Fashion Week on September 13, 2025, at the Park Avenue Christian Church. Their original national costumes and gowns for the pageant, designed by Barlis, will highlight their cultural heritage and sustainability mission. A dedicated announcement will follow.

Sponsorship & Ticket Opportunities

As the first-ever mother–daughter duo in Miss Asia USA, Kim and Katiella are inviting sponsors, partners, and audiences to join their historic journey. Sponsorships will amplify their platform of cultural pride, sustainability, and leadership while offering visibility through media features and pageant events. Already, the duo has partnered with purpose-driven brands such as Modern Age Skin and LUNAESCENT, reflecting their commitment to sustainability, mindful consumption, and positive impact.

About Virgelia Productions

Founded by Virgelia Villegas in 1985, Virgelia Productions has produced world-class cultural and fashion events for nearly four decades, including Miss Asia USA, Mrs. Asia USA, Miss Latina Global, Mrs. Latina Global, Miss Europe Global, and Mrs. Europe Global—platforms that celebrate culture, achievement, and community impact.

About Kim del Fierro & Katiella Huffman

Kim del Fierro – Filipino-Vietnamese marketing executive, former model and independent recording artist; Silicon Valley trailblazer bridging creative industries and corporate leadership in cybersecurity and AI.

Katiella Huffman – Student, nonprofit founder, and sustainability advocate advancing eco-friendly crafting and grassroots climate action.

Together, they make history as the first mother–daughter duo to appear in Miss Asia USA, honoring heritage, family bonds, and a shared mission of compassion, conservation, and cultural pride.

