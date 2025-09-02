DHRD ANNOUNCES ACCEPTANCE OF BACHELOR’S DEGREES WITHIN THREE MONTHS OF GRADUATION
For entry-level professional classes
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
September 2, 2025
HONOLULU — In an effort to enhance our statewide recruitment strategy for addressing civil service vacancies, the Department of Human Resources Development (DHRD) began accepting applicants who are on track to obtain their bachelor’s degree within three months for entry-level professional classes of work in which a bachelor’s degree in any field of study may qualify.
Beginning September 1, 2025, applicants who are on track to obtain a bachelor’s degree in December 2025, may begin to apply for open state jobs. DHRD will accept applications pending verification of a bachelor’s degree for applicants who indicate that they are within three months of graduation (i.e. September 1st for December graduates; February 1st for May graduates). This can allow college students to already have a state career lined up without delays after graduation.
“This is one part of our overall effort to address civil service vacancies,” said Brenna Hashimoto, Director for the Department of Human Resources Development. “This will allow students to get into real jobs sooner and hopefully ease the shortage of workers needed to properly serve the public.”
Graduates will need to provide their diploma to the hiring department to verify they have received the degree before the applicant begins work.
Attachment: Entry-level professional classes of work requiring a bachelor’s degree in any field of study
Media contact(s):
Erin Conner-Jerome
Public Information Officer
Department of Human Resources Development, State of Hawai‘i
Phone: 808-587-1120
