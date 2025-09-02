Deputy President Paul Mashatile on passing of former Gauteng MEC Dikgang Uhuru Moiloa

To the entire Moiloa family, comrades and friends.

I would like to extend our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to you, on behalf of the African National Congress, the Office of the Deputy President in the South African Government and on my behalf, on the passing of former Gauteng MEC Dikgang Uhuru Moiloa, with whom I served in the trenches in the struggle for liberation and in the work of rebuilding and reconstructing South Africa after the fall of apartheid.

I extend condolences also to his many comrades and political peers, as well as to the communities he served diligently. Our thoughts and prayers are with you in the West Rand of Gauteng and at his ancestral home in Lehurutse, in the North West Province.

Like many activists of our time, our political paths with Cde Uhuru followed a similar pattern, where our relationship with Uhuru was forged in the trenches of our struggle for liberation. We both spent our youthful days in the Congress of South African Students (COSAS), sharpening our tools in the fierce battles with apartheid in the United Democratic Front (UDF), and continued into the halls of our democratic government, where we never lost our collective commitment to freeing and building the democratic nation of South Africa.

At the height of his political leadership, Cde Uhuru served with honour and dedicated vigour as MEC for Housing in the Gauteng Provincial Government, where he so ably took up the mantle of this critical portfolio of building a decent shelter for our people, that I once held.

In that role, Cde Uhuru’s profound love for his people, his passion for community development, and his dedication to building critical infrastructure shone through in the programmes whose implementation he led. He was a true champion for the poor and marginalised, working tirelessly to restore the dignity that apartheid had stripped away.

While his unmistakable and commanding baritone voice will be heard no more in our meetings and gatherings, our hearts and memories are filled with the powerful legacy he leaves behind—a legacy of service, struggle, and tangible change.

We once again wish to convey our condolences on his departure!

Robala ka Kagiso Senatla sa Dinatla!

May his soul rest in eternal peace.

