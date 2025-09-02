Submit Release
Acupuncturist practicing in Whatcom County suspended on charges of sexual misconduct

For immediate release: September 2, 2025   (25-102)

Contact: DOH Communications

OLYMPIA State health officials suspended the license of Whatcom County acupuncturist Timothy A. Baglio (AC60055447) pending further legal action.

Charges allege that during the course of providing acupuncture treatment to a patient, Baglio engaged in inappropriate touching that constitutes sexual misconduct. The suspension prohibits Baglio from practicing as an acupuncturist in Washington to protect patient safety and public health. Baglio has 20 days to request a hearing to contest the charges.

The legal documents on this case can be seen online by clicking the link on Provider Credential Search on the Department of Health website; copies can be requested by calling 360-236-4700. Anyone who believes a health care provider acted unprofessionally is encouraged to call this number and report their complaint.

The Department of Health protects and promotes public health, safety, and welfare in Washington by regulating the competency and quality of health care providers. The agency establishes, monitors, and enforces qualifications for licensing, consistent standards of practice, continuing competency mechanisms, and discipline. Rules, policies, and procedures promote the delivery of quality health care to people in Washington.

