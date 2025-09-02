Prime Minister Dr. Golob received the U.S. Ambassador to NATO

SLOVENIA, September 2 - Prime Minister Dr. Robert Golob met today with U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew G. Whitaker. At the outset, the Prime Minister highlighted the excellent and friendly relations between Slovenia and the United States, which are also reflected in their joint efforts for peace and stability in the Western Balkans.

