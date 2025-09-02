Both directions of I-5 to close overnight Sept. 13 in Vancouver for overhead utility line installation

VANCOUVER – Work to improve Vancouver’s electrical system requires lots of coordination and planning. To get the job done safely and quickly, northbound and southbound Interstate 5 will fully close overnight Saturday, Sept. 13.

From 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 13, to 6 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 14, Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews and the Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) will close both directions of I-5 between State Route 500 and I-205 to install transformer lines over I-5 near the Main Street overpass. This work will improve connectivity for all travelers in Clark County.

Even though there’s never a good time to close the highway, fully closing I-5 allows crews to finish utility work faster, reduce delays for travelers and improve worker safety.

“Safety is our top priority for both travelers and road crews,” WSDOT Highway Maintenance Supervisor Matt Calderone said. “Fully closing the highway overnight gives crews the time they need to work safely, and detours ensure travelers can still reach their destinations with minimal delays.”

Southbound I-5 closure

All lanes of southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 13, to 6 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 14, between the I-5/I-205 split at Exit 7 and SR 500. The following on-ramps to southbound I-5 also will close:

Northeast 139th Street

Northeast 134th Street

Northeast 99th Street

Northeast 78th Street

People traveling on southbound I-5 can follow a signed detour and exit to southbound I-205 (milepost 8), continue south on I-205, follow signs to westbound SR 500, then merge back onto southbound I-5.

Northbound I-5 closure

All northbound lanes of I-5 will close from 10 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 13, to 6 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 14, between SR 500 at Exit 2 and the I-5/I-205 split. The following on-ramps to northbound I-5 will also close:

East 39th Street

Main Street

People traveling northbound on I-5 can follow a signed detour and exit to SR 500 (milepost 2), continue east on SR 500, then follow signs to merge onto northbound I-205.

For everyone’s safety, please slow down, stay focused, and expect delays near the work zone.