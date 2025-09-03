Zappix to Present at Genesys Xperience 2025; To Showcase Its Visual IVR and Intelligent Engagement Platform

Zappix will showcase its AI-powered Visual IVR & Intelligent Engagement Platform at Genesys Xperience 2025, Booth B31 in Nashville.

BURLINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- appix, a leading provider of AI-powered digital engagement solutions, today announced its sponsorship and attendance at Genesys Xperience 2025, taking place September 8–11 in Nashville, TN. Zappix President & CEO Yossi Abraham and VP Global Head of Partnerships Bob Barrows will be on site to demonstrate the company’s latest innovations and highlight its deep integration with Genesys Cloud and its Visual IVR application available on the Genesys AppFoundry marketplace - bringing customer support experiences to life.Xperience 2025 offers more than 100 sessions, including expert-led discussions, hands-on workshops, and real-world case studies designed to inspire innovation and drive business transformation. Zappix will welcome attendees at Booth B31, demonstrating how its platform, integrated with Genesys Cloud, elevates customer experiences and enhances self-service journeys through intelligent, personalized, and automated support.The Zappix Intelligent Engagement platform helps organizations boost engagement, increase first-contact resolution, reduce handling times, and streamline operations with its Visual IVR, Intelligent Outreach, and Agent Engagement Tools - all seamlessly integrated with Genesys Cloud. Through its offering on the Genesys AppFoundry Marketplace, Zappix makes it easy for contact centers to adopt intelligent self-service, deflect inbound inquiries, and automate workflows.“Genesys Xperience is the premier CX and CCaaS user conference, and we’re excited to be back as a premier partner with Genesys,” said Bob Barrows, VP Global Partnerships Head at Zappix. “It’s a great opportunity to connect with Genesys customers and thought leaders and to demonstrate how the power of the Zappix platform, enabled by Genesys Cloud, helps businesses deliver seamless automated customer service, achieve substantial operational improvements, and bring customer support experiences to life.”About ZappixZappix provides an AI-powered Digital Engagement Platform that transforms customer journeys during service interactions through Intelligent Outreach, Visual IVR, and Agent Engagement solutions. The cloud-based platform enables workflow automation, rapid deployment, and seamless integration with back-end systems while delivering actionable analytics. Zappix solutions reduce costs, increase containment rates, improve customer experience and Net Promoter Score (NPS), and unlock new revenue opportunities through targeted promotions.For more information, visit www.zappix.com.

