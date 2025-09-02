Attorney General’s Office Attorneys Honored With Prestigious Appellate Advocacy Awards

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey congratulated two attorneys from his Office, Andrew Crane and Renee Suddy, on receiving the Missouri Bar Foundation’s David J. Dixon Appellate Advocacy Award. This honor recognizes exceptional achievement in appellate practice by young lawyers whose work strengthens Missouri’s legal system.

“Andrew Crane’s and Renee Suddy’s dedication represents the very best of the Attorney General’s Office,” said Attorney General Bailey. “Their outstanding advocacy not only shapes Missouri law but also strengthens public trust in the justice system. I could not be more proud of the caliber of attorneys serving in this Office, and this award demonstrates the excellence Missourians can expect from our team.”

Andrew Crane currently serves as Deputy Chief Counsel for the Governmental Affairs Division. A graduate of the University of Missouri School of Law, Crane helps direct strategy on complex appeals that shape the state’s legal landscape. He values the process over the outcome, striving to ensure that laws are applied fairly and correctly for all Missourians. Crane stated, “As lawyers, we see the impacts that those laws have on the people of our communities and work to make sure the laws are applied correctly and fairly. I am honored to be a part of that effort.”

Renee Suddy serves as an Assistant Attorney General in the Criminal Appeals Section. A graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law, she has successfully argued multiple appeals and will soon appear before the Supreme Court of Missouri. She views her role as an opportunity to shape people’s experience with the legal system, noting: “When parties see us working to reach the right result, in the right way, it builds trust in our system, which is so important. Promoting clarity and consistency in the law is especially rewarding in this work.”

The David J. Dixon Appellate Advocacy Awards honor young lawyers each year who demonstrate excellence in appellate practice. Crane and Suddy will receive their awards during the Annual Meeting of The Missouri Bar and Judicial Conference in Branson on September 17.

Attorney General Bailey concluded, “The Attorney General’s Office continues to attract, train, and support exceptional attorneys who fight for Missourians every day. These awards highlight the dedication, skill, and professionalism that make this Office the strongest in decades.”

As part of its ongoing commitment to excellence in public service, the Attorney General’s Office is proud to be home to some of Missouri’s most talented appellate advocates. The Attorney General’s Office continues to develop attorneys whose work strengthens the rule of law across the state. Attorneys interested in joining this tradition of excellence are encouraged to explore current opportunities at https://ago.mo.gov/about-us/job-opportunities/.