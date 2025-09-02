Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore, Rhode Island Latino Arts Install "Somos Rhode Island" Exhibit at Rhode Island State House

PROVIDENCE, RI – Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore and Marta V. Martínez, Founder and Executive Director of Rhode Island Latino Arts, today announced the opening of Somos Rhode Island, an exhibit featuring portrait paintings by René Gómez of individuals from Rhode Island's Latino community, in the Rhode Island State House.

"This art installation brings a vibrant display to the State House — brightening the halls with the stories of many influential figures," said Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore. "I hope Rhode Islanders and visitors alike come to the State House to see the faces they may recognize, and to learn more about those they may not."

The exhibit is installed in the Lower Level of the Rhode Island State House. It features 31 portraits completed in a detailed style known as pointillism. The portraits each tell a story of an individual from Rhode Island's Latino community and together underscore the impact of Latino history on the state.

"This exhibit is a celebration of memory, identity, and the power of community. It is an act of resistance — and of love," said Marta V. Martinez, Executive Director of Rhode Island Latino Arts. "It not only captures the diversity within Rhode Island's Latino community but also serves as a reminder of the importance of preserving these personal histories."

The Rhode Island State House is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The exhibit will remain on display through November 28, 2025. To learn more about the exhibit, visit https://www.rilatinoarts.org/SomosRhodeIsland.html.

###

El Secretario de Estado Gregg M. Amore y Rhode Island Latino Arts instalan la exposición "Somos Rhode Island" en la Casa Estatal de Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, RI – El Secretario de Estado Gregg M. Amore y Marta V. Martínez, fundadora y directora ejecutiva de Rhode Island Latino Arts, anunciaron hoy la inauguración de Somos Rhode Island, una exposición que presenta retratos pintados por René Gómez de personas de la comunidad latina de Rhode Island, en la Casa Estatal de Rhode Island.

"Esta instalación artística aporta un toque vibrante a la Casa Estatal, alegrando los pasillos con las historias de muchas figuras influyentes," afirmó el Secretario de Estado Gregg M. Amore. "Espero que tanto los habitantes de Rhode Island como los visitantes acudan a la Casa Estatal para ver los rostros que pueden reconocer y para aprender más sobre aquellos que quizá no conozcan."

La exposición se encuentra en la planta baja de Casa Estatal de Rhode Island. Cuenta con 31 retratos realizados con un estilo detallista conocido como puntillismo. Cada uno de los retratos cuenta la historia de una persona de la comunidad latina de Rhode Island y, en conjunto, subrayan el impacto de la historia latina en el estado.

"Esta exposición es una celebración de la memoria, la identidad y el poder de la comunidad. Es un acto de resistencia y de amor," afirmó Marta V. Martínez, directora ejecutiva de Rhode Island Latino Arts. "No solo captura la diversidad de la comunidad latina de Rhode Island, sino que también sirve como recordatorio de la importancia de preservar estas historias personales."

La Casa Estatal de Rhode Island está abierta de lunes a viernes, de 8:30 a.m. a 4:30 p.m. La exposición permanecerá abierta hasta el 28 de noviembre de 2025. Para obtener más información sobre la exposición, visite https://www.rilatinoarts.org/SomosRhodeIsland.html.

###