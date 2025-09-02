September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month (SPAM) - Available resources and SPAM Toolkit from Washington Department of Veterans Affairs

OLYMPIA, Wash. - September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Your Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs invites you to join our efforts to inspire care and hope among service members, Veterans, and their families.

We acknowledge the lives lost to suicide and all impacted by losing loved ones and recognize we still have work to do to prevent tragedy by instilling hope! Our theme this year, “Speak Up, Save Lives”, encourages us to come together and support those who may be struggling. By talking about suicide, we shine a light on the need to dismantle barriers to wellness such as stigma, fear, and judgment.

Last year, 212 Veterans in Washington State were lost to suicide. The hopelessness, pain, and suffering experienced by those left behind is immeasurable and highlights the need to support SMVF in our communities and reduce deaths by suicide together.

Suicide is a public health crisis and can be prevented. The Veterans Crisis Line is free and confidential and is available by calling 988, then pressing 1. Individuals supporting a Veteran in crisis may also call 988 to receive assistance from crisis counselors.

Our Suicide Prevention Awareness Month (SPAM) Toolkit offers individuals, families, friends, and the community resources to connect SMVF in need of help to the services and supports individuals having difficulties with behavioral health concerns.

You do not have to be an expert to help someone who may need a listening ear or support. WDVA’s Suicide Prevention Team offers no-cost suicide prevention trainings, virtually or in person, to the community, so check out what we have to offer to better educate and equip each other with the tools on how to LEARN: Look for Signs, Empathize, Ask, Reduce the Dangers, and Next Steps.

If you are unfamiliar with how to work with SMVF in your community and would like to learn more, we also offer Preventing Veteran Suicide by Combating Stigma: Building Awareness and Support at no cost.

Supporting SMVF in the community is a partnership and takes everyone to work towards the same goal! That is why WDVA works together with local community agencies and government partners as part of Washington State’s Governor’s Challenge to end suicide among SMVF.

Working together saves lives, and this September, you can be part of working towards our goal to promote the health and safety of our SMVF here in Washington and be a beacon of hope to others who need it. You are not alone in this mission, and when we work together, we can “Speak Up, Save Lives”!

