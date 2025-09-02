DHS Announces New Reimbursement Opportunities for State and Local Law Enforcement Partnering with ICE to Arrest the Worst of the Worst Criminal Illegal Aliens

Funding from President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill supported the expansion of 287(g) partnerships with state and local law enforcement

WASHINGTON — The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced new reimbursement opportunities for state and law enforcement who are helping U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrest and remove the worst of the worst including murderers, gang members, rapists, terrorists, and pedophiles from American communities.

Under Secretary Noem’s leadership, ICE supercharged efforts with state and local law enforcement to assist federal immigration officers in our efforts to make America safe again. 287(g) partnerships have increased 609%—from 135 agreements to 958.

The 287(g) Program Task Force Model provides participating state and local law enforcement with the tools, training, and resources to enforce immigration laws while performing routine police duties. Currently, state and local police are participating from 40 states, with 8,501 Trained Task Force Officers and over 2,000 additional officers in-training.

Starting October 1, 2025, participating law enforcement will have these reimbursement opportunities:

ICE will fully reimburse participating agencies for the annual salary and benefits of each eligible trained 287(g) officer, including overtime coverage up to 25% of the officer’s annual salary.

of each eligible trained 287(g) officer, including overtime coverage up to 25% of the officer’s annual salary. Law enforcement agencies will be eligible for quarterly monetary performance awards based on the successful location of illegal aliens provided by ICE and overall assistance to further ICE’s mission to Defend the Homeland: 90% - 100% - $1,000 per eligible task force officer 80% - 89% - $750 per eligible task force officer 70% - 79% - $500 per eligible task force officer

"ICE is not only supercharging our hiring, we are also multiplying partnerships with state and local law enforcement to remove the worst of the worst including murderers, gang members, rapists, terrorists, and pedophiles from our country. Thanks to the One Big Beautiful Bill, ICE launched a new reimbursement program for state and local law enforcement who partner with DHS to make America safe again,” said ICE Deputy Director Madison Sheahan. “We encourage all state and local law enforcement agencies to sign a 287(g) agreement now. By joining forces with ICE, you’re not just gaining access to these unprecedented reimbursement opportunities—you’re becoming part of a national effort to ensure the safety of every American family.”

DHS encourages all state and local law enforcement agencies to sign a 287(g) agreement to help defend the homeland and to gain access to these reimbursement opportunities. Learn more at https://www.ice.gov/287g.

###