The New York Times Peddles Sob Story of Criminal Illegal Alien Murderer

WASHINGTON — The New York Times ran a sob story of Orville Etoria, an illegal alien from Jamaica and a convicted MURDERER.

In addition to murder, this serial criminal’s rap sheet includes criminal possession of a weapon, armed robbery, and forcible theft with a deadly weapon.

Following his criminal convictions, Etoria's green card was revoked. Etoria was issued a final order of removal by an immigration judge in 2009. Sixteen years later, this dangerous individual is finally off our streets and out of the country thanks to President Trump and Secretary Noem. On July 17, he was deported.

“If you come to our country illegally and break our laws, you could end up in CECOT, Eswatini, South Sudan, or another third country. President Trump and Secretary Noem are using every tool available to get criminal illegal aliens out of American communities and out of our country. Our message is clear: Criminals are not welcome in the United States,” said a DHS Spokesperson. “Why does the New York Times continue to peddle sob stories of criminal illegal aliens? When will they finally shed light on their victims? Every single day President Trump and Secretary Noem fight for justice for American victims of illegal alien crime and nearly every single day the media ignores these victims and their families.”

This is not the first time the New York Times peddled the sob story of a criminal illegal alien. Earlier this year, they published another sob story on a convicted kidnapper.

ICE deported Nascimento Blair, a criminal illegal alien convicted kidnapper, on Feb 27, 2025 to Jamaica. On October 12, 2005, he was arrested for kidnapping and sentenced to 15 years in prison. In 2008, an immigration judge issued him a final order of removal. Because of the previous administration’s open border policies, this criminal illegal alien was released onto the streets of New York.

Thanks to President Trump and Secretary Noem, this kidnapper is out of our country.

President Trump and Secretary Noem have been clear, DHS is prioritizing arresting and deporting the worst of the worst.