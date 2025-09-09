Former Arlington, Texas, Mayor Publishes New Book for Building Stronger Communities and Organizations

W. Jeff Williams releases "The Unity Blueprint" with Forbes Books.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- "The Unity Blueprint: Aligning People & Purpose for Lifelong Success" by W. Jeff Williams is now available on Amazon and at major booksellers . The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes.In "The Unity Blueprint," civil engineer, business owner, and former mayor of Arlington, Texas, W. Jeff Williams shares his transformative leadership model rooted in unity, character, and purpose. Using real-world victories and setbacks, Williams outlines a replicable approach to leadership that empowers readers to achieve meaningful, lasting impact for their companies or communities.This book contains the same practical strategy Williams used to help Arlington retain the Texas Rangers, recruit the National Medal of Honor Museum, build a thriving entertainment district, and pioneer innovative public transportation solutions. Through community engagement, bold decision-making, and navigating political resistance, Williams advanced an ambitious vision driven by diverse coalitions across business, government, and nonprofit sectors.“Whether you are leading a city, a business, a nonprofit, or even a small community group, this book will help you understand that leadership is not just about making decisions from the top. It is about inspiring and empowering others to join you,” Williams said. “The strategies and stories you will find in these pages are meant to be practical and actionable, providing you with tools to create unity, drive positive change, and build a legacy of impact.”Whether you’re a CEO, public official, nonprofit director, or aspiring changemaker, "The Unity Blueprint" can help you turn challenges into momentum by building authentic relationships, acting with integrity, and believing in a greater purpose.This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).About the AuthorVisionary Civil Engineer and transformative three-term Mayor of Arlington (2015-2021), W. Jeff Williams has masterfully shaped communities through both award-winning infrastructure projects and bold civic leadership. As mayor, he led a massive initiative to secure the Rangers’ avant-garde ballpark—pivotal to their 2023 World Series victory—while recruiting Texas Live! Entertainment complex and Loews Hotels, which led to winning the fiercely competitive bid for the National Medal of Honor Museum. As CEO of Graham Associates, his engineering and leadership led his team to innovate and collaborate on projects, including landmarks like AT&T Stadium, Southlake Town Square, and Nebraska Furniture Mart. Jeff successfully united Arlington’s vibrant, diverse community with his Kindness Campaign and revolutionized urban transportation in the city through a groundbreaking rideshare initiative.Williams lives in Arlington with his wife, Karen, and enjoys time with their three children and a growing number of grandchildren.About Forbes BooksFounded in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive book publishing imprint of Forbes Media. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders a way to share their ideas and expertise with the world. Authors are carefully vetted to ensure their stories and insights align with the Forbes mission of driving success through innovation and entrepreneurial thinking. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.Media ContactSara Burgos, sburgos@sunwestpr.comSunwest Communications, 786-282-8549

