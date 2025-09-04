Fly By Jing Launches Its Best-Selling Advent Calendar for 2025

Fly By By Jing's 2025 Advent Calendar

With a bold new design, this year’s calendar brings a countdown of cult classics and new surprises for the holiday season, inspired by the soul of Sichuan

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fly By Jing , the brand known for creating loud, delicious, and transformational flavors inspired by the soul of Sichuan, announces the return of its highly anticipated 2025 Advent Calendar . Available now exclusively at flybyjing.com , the Advent Calendar offers a savory take on the holiday tradition.The first and only Advent Calendar inspired by the flavors of Sichuan, this festive set has become Fly By Jing’s bestselling holiday gift offering and is back by popular demand for the second year in a row after selling out a full two months before the holidays last year. Fully redesigned for 2025, the Advent Calendar arrives better than ever in gift-ready red and gold packaging adorned with giant pandas – the cultural symbol of Sichuan – and is packed with a brand new, curated lineup of Fly By Jing’s boundary-pushing flavors. Each day reveals a new Fly By Jing product to discover, from cult classics like Original Sichuan Chili Crisp that introduced the condiment to American tables, to three flavors of bouncy, squiggly, saucy Noodles, plus never-before-launched items and more festive surprises available only in the calendar.Like all Fly By Jing products, each item is crafted with uncompromising quality and premium, real ingredients, and is vegan. All products are TSA-friendly, making it easy to gift or take on the go.A welcome departure from classic chocolate- and sweets-filled calendars, Fly By Jing’s Advent Calendar is perfect for heat seekers and adventurous eaters, offering a one-of-a-kind holiday countdown filled with savory Sichuan flavors that transform tradition.The Fly By Jing Advent Calendar is available now and is expected to sell out quickly. Secure yours early at flybyjing.com to guarantee a spot in this year’s holiday countdown.Why It’s the Perfect Holiday Gift• Daily Surprises: 12 days of discovery that build anticipation and joy, tapping into the tradition of countdown gifting.• Exclusive Products: Includes never-before-launched flavors and limited-edition items only available inside the calendar.• Shareable Experience: A festive unboxing moment designed for social media countdowns and cozy holiday rituals.• Nostalgia Meets Adventure: Evokes the childlike wonder of Advent traditions while introducing the soul of Sichuan.• A Gift Beyond Sweets: Perfect for hot sauce connoisseurs, ramen lovers, and foodies, it’s an unexpected take on a classic for those seeking something savory, spicy, and unique this holiday season.FAQQ: Why choose an Advent calendar as a holiday gift?A: Unlike a single present, Advent calendars deliver joy every day. Fly By Jing’s calendar transforms the countdown into 12 days of surprises and memorable moments.Q: Who is this calendar perfect for?A: Foodies, hot sauce and spice lovers, and adventurous eaters who want a holiday gift that goes beyond chocolate. It’s especially loved by Millennials and Gen Z, who crave shareable, discovery-driven experiences.Q: What makes Fly By Jing’s calendar unique?A: It’s the first Sichuan-inspired Advent Calendar, featuring cult-favorite Sichuan Chili Crisp, exclusive new noodles, and festive flavors not found anywhere else.About Fly By JingFly By Jing doesn’t do neutral. We do loud, delicious, and unforgettable—a full-on flavor arsenal of noodles, sides, and sauces inspired by the soul of Sichuan. Founded by Chef Jing Gao, what began as a personal mission to make chili crisp mainstream, has expanded into a gateway for cultural change. Using only real, high-quality ingredients (nothing artificial, ever), they make boundary-pushing flavors approachable. Your relationship with flavor will be forever changed.Igniting a new generation of premium Asian flavors, Fly By Jing has been named a winner of the 2025 People Food Awards, 2025 Better Homes & Gardens Food Awards, 2024 NOSH Best New Products, SELF Magazine’s 2025 and 2024 Pantry Awards, Inc.’s Best in Business Awards, and one of Fast Company’s most innovative food companies in 2025, among others. Fly by Jing can be found in over 11,000 retail doors—including Target, Walmart, Whole Foods Market and Costco. Follow along @flybyjing on Instagram or TikTok.

