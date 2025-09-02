Red River Foods Expands Henrico Headquarters to Offer New Products

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today that Red River Foods, a fully integrated supplier of nuts, seeds, dried fruits, snacks, and grains ethically sourced worldwide, will invest $15.5 million to expand its Henrico County headquarters. The project will bring processing capabilities currently managed by third parties across the nation to Virginia and will create up to 23 new jobs.

“Virginia’s greatest strength is how our unique advantages come together to create unmatched opportunities for success,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Our strategic location, robust infrastructure, business-friendly environment, and exceptional quality of life combine to make Virginia an ideal place for growth and investment. That’s why Red River Foods chose to expand here. With $15.5 million in new investment and 23 new jobs coming to Henrico County, the company is not only scaling its production capabilities but also reinforcing its long-standing commitment to success in the Commonwealth.”

“The food and beverage sector is a cornerstone of Virginia’s economy, and Red River Foods has been a major part of that for decades,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Juan Pablo Segura. “Their decision to expand operations here means more opportunities for Virginia workers and continued production of the world’s finest grains, seeds, and snacks. For any company looking to grow and succeed, you’d be nuts to go anywhere but Virginia.”

“Red River Foods has proudly called Richmond, Virginia, home for more than three decades,” said Red River Foods Chief Financial Officer Sean Connor. “As we look to the future, it was important to us that Virginia continues to play a meaningful role in the next chapter of our story. We would like to offer Gov. Youngkin and his Administration, along with the officials of Henrico County, our sincere appreciation in establishing business-friendly policies and the dedicated support to help make additional investment in the Commonwealth a win-win for all.”

Red River Foods recently purchased the former Franz Haas Machinery building in Henrico County to house the expansion. The company will pasteurize, roast, season, blend, and package products at this new facility, allowing it to offer new snack mix products and attract new customers.

“Red River Foods’ expansion is a clear sign of confidence in Henrico County and our talented workforce,” said Senator Lashrecse Aird. “At a time when creating high-quality jobs is more important than ever, this investment strengthens our local economy and brings new opportunities to our communities. I’m proud to support a company whose commitment to ethical sourcing and sustainable practices will continue to benefit our region for years to come.”

“I am thrilled to congratulate Red River Foods on their expansion in the 81st District of Henrico County,” said Delegate Delores McQuinn. “This $15.5 million investment will create high-quality jobs and further solidify Henrico’s reputation as a hub for innovation and global commerce. It is an honor to represent a district where forward-thinking companies like Red River Foods choose to grow, thrive, and continue investing in the future of the Commonwealth. The new job opportunities will significantly enhance the quality of life for residents across Henrico County.”

Originally founded in New York, Red River Foods moved its headquarters to Henrico County in 1991 and has since opened satellite procurement and processing facilities around the world to secure the finest quality products. The company opened a 100,000-square-foot facility in Henrico County in 2021 to store and distribute products imported from China, Ghana, India, Ivory Coast, Turkey, and Vietnam, among other markets around the world.

“We’re beyond thrilled to celebrate with Red River Foods as they embark on yet another expansion in Henrico County, bringing even more new jobs and investment to our community,” said Varina District Supervisor Tyrone E. Nelson. “Red River Foods’ global reach and dedication to ethical sourcing make them a valued leader—not only in the snacking industry but also in Henrico’s economy. We congratulate them on this endeavor and wish them every success well into the future.”

“Just four years ago, Red River Foods announced it was investing to develop a specialized warehousing operation in Henrico County, and this latest announcement by the company to expand that operation is a direct reflection of the Commonwealth’s positive business climate,” said Virginia Port Authority CEO and Executive Director Stephen A. Edwards. “The Port of Virginia helps this growing company reach world markets, and we are ready to work with Red River to further extend its reach. We look forward to collaborating with the Red River team and help it leverage the efficiency of this world-class port.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Henrico County Economic Development to secure the project for Virginia and will support Red River Foods’ job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides funding and consultative services to help companies recruit and train employees. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.