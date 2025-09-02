AlwaysHere Launches AI Voice Companions to Support Families of Neurodivergent Children and Dementia Patients

New AI platform preserves the sound of caregivers’ voices, offering continuous comfort and emotional support 24/7.

AlwaysHere ensures your voice is always within reach. It’s not a replacement for connection — it’s an extension of it.” — Josh Rosenfeld, CEO of AlwaysHere

HIGHLAND PARK, IL, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AlwaysHere LLC ( https://alwayshere.app ) today announced the official launch of its groundbreaking AI platform designed to help families preserve connection and comfort through lifelike voice companions. Built specifically for caregivers of neurodivergent children and individuals living with dementia, AlwaysHere allows loved ones to hear familiar voices anytime — offering comfort, reassurance, and peace of mind when caregivers cannot be physically present.The AlwaysHere platform works by securely recording a caregiver’s voice and creating a personalized AI companion. In just minutes, families can set up an AlwaysHere voice companion to provide consistent reassurance during moments of stress, confusion, or loneliness.“Parents of autistic children and families caring for loved ones with dementia often face the impossible task of being available around the clock,” said Josh Rosenfeld, CEO of AlwaysHere. “AlwaysHere ensures their voice is always within reach. It’s not a replacement for human connection — it’s an extension of it.”Addressing a Growing Need- Neurodivergent families: Children with autism often rely on consistent routines and voices. AlwaysHere provides continuity and reassurance during transitions or stressful situations.- Memory care: For individuals with dementia, a familiar voice can reduce anxiety, improve orientation, and provide moments of calm.- Caregiver support: Families juggling multiple responsibilities gain peace of mind knowing their loved ones have continuous emotional support.Privacy and Security at the CoreUnlike general-purpose AI platforms, AlwaysHere was built exclusively for health and caregiving. All recordings are encrypted, securely stored, and controlled by caregivers. Families maintain full ownership of their voice data and decide when and how it is used.A Founder with Proven ExperienceJosh Rosenfeld, founder and CEO of AlwaysHere, has spent the past two years building advanced voice AI systems for legal, healthcare, and education industries. He previously created AI receptionists for law firms and medspas, as well as AI-powered training tools for neurodivergent education programs. With a professional background spanning Apple, Sabre, Walgreens, and Zillow, Josh has created digital experiences used by hundreds of millions of people since 1993. His recent work focuses on bridging AI innovation with human needs — particularly in caregiving, accessibility, and emotional support.Early Access and Founders’ ProgramAlwaysHere is now available nationwide. Families who join the Founders’ Program receive:- Locked-in discounted pricing for life- Personalized onboarding and setup support- Early access to new features and caregiver toolsSign up today at https://alwayshere.app About AlwaysHereAlwaysHere is a Chicago-based health technology company founded by Josh Rosenfeld. The company’s mission is to strengthen families through advanced, ethical AI that preserves connection, comfort, and love — especially for those who need it most.Press ContactJosh RosenfeldFounder & CEO, AlwaysHerepress@alwayshere.app

