Interior Department Advances Coal Lease Sales in Alabama, Utah and Montana

WASHINGTON — The Department of the Interior is moving forward with three competitive coal lease sales in Alabama, Montana and Utah this fall. These sales reflect the Trump administration’s commitment to strengthening American Energy Dominance, supporting local economies and securing a stable supply of critical resources for the nation’s economy.

“Coal has long been the backbone of America’s energy and industrial strength,” said Interior Secretary Doug Burgum. “By moving forward with these lease sales, we are creating good-paying jobs, supporting local communities, and securing the resources that keep America strong. President Trump’s leadership is putting American workers first and ensuring our nation’s energy future is built on reliable, homegrown resources.”

The Bureau of Land Management, or BLM, will offer two lease areas covering about 14,050 acres beneath private lands in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama. The tracts contain an estimated 53 million tons of recoverable metallurgical coal, used in steelmaking and designated as a critical material under the Energy Act of 2020. The sealed-bid sale will be held at 10 a.m. ET, Sept. 30, 2025, at the BLM Eastern States State Office in Falls Church, Va.

In Emery County, Utah, the BLM will offer about 120 acres known as the Little Eccles Tract, containing an estimated 1.29 million tons of recoverable coal. The sale responds to an application submitted by Canyon Fuel Company, LLC, operator of the Skyline Mine since 1981. Sealed bids must be submitted to the BLM Utah State Office in Salt Lake City by 11 a.m. MDT on Oct. 1, 2025. The sale will take place at 1 p.m. that day.

In Big Horn County, Montana, the BLM will offer about 1,262 acres containing an estimated 167.5 million tons of recoverable coal. The lease sale responds to an application by Navajo Transitional Energy Company, LLC, operator of the Spring Creek Mine. If issued, the lease could extend the mine’s life through 2051, supporting high-paying jobs and contributing to U.S. energy security. The sale will be held at 10 a.m. MDT, Oct. 6, 2025, at the BLM Montana State Office in Billings, with sealed bids due by 4:30 p.m., Oct. 3, 2025.

All three sales advance the Trump administration’s priorities under Executive Order 14241, “Immediate Measures to Increase American Mineral Production,” and Executive Order 14261, “Reinvigorating America’s Beautiful Clean Coal Industry.” The BLM manages these resources under the Mineral Leasing Act and the coal provisions of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Each sale follows federal review and public involvement, including environmental analysis and opportunities for public comment. Winning bidders must meet fair market value requirements and secure all necessary state and federal permits, including an approved mining plan from the Secretary of the Interior, before mining can begin.

The Federal Register notices for these sales will publish individually in the coming weeks and provide detailed bidding instructions and terms. Additional information, including environmental reviews, is available on the BLM National NEPA Register.

