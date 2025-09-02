WSDOT announces Sept. 29 start date for tolling on the SR 509 Expressway in SeaTac

SEATAC – Drivers using the State Route 509 Expressway in SeaTac will begin paying tolls at 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 29.

All vehicles using the expressway between Interstate 5 and 24th Avenue South and displaying a valid Good To Go! pass will be charged a toll ranging from $1.20 to $2.40, depending on the time of day. The tolls will be collected near the new I-5 on- and off-ramps, and there will be no carpool exemptions. Everyone can use the new expressway, but drivers with a Good To Go! account and pass will pay the lowest toll rate. Drivers without a Good To Go! account will be sent a bill in the mail after the trip at a higher toll rate – $2 more for each trip.

The first mile of the expressway between I-5 and 24th Avenue South opened on June 28. Two additional miles of the expressway, extending SR 509 from where it currently ends at South 188th Street to 24th Avenue South in SeaTac, are expected to open in 2028. All routes that existed before the expressway opened will continue to be free to use. Only the new portion of SR 509 will be tolled.

Tolling is beginning now to start covering the costs of operating and maintaining the new road. Tolling also will help fund the current and future construction work planned as part of the Washington State Department of Transportation’s Puget Sound Gateway Project. Toll revenue is required to fund $213.2 million of the Gateway project’s $2.83 billion budget

WSDOT encourages drivers to take time now to create a Good To Go! account that will make using the SR 509 Expressway a simple process. Set up an account online at MyGoodToGo.com. It’s free to sign up, and right now there is a promo code on GoodToGo509.com that can be used to order a free Sticker Pass. A limited number of free Good To Go! Sticker Passes are available, so be sure to act soon.

Passes also can be purchased by calling 866-936-8246. Callers should expect longer than usual wait times towards the end of September and early October, as many people delay opening accounts and purchasing passes until the last minute.

Visit MyGoodToGo.com for more information about account types – including options only requiring a credit card on file or with a prepaid balance that automatically replenishes.