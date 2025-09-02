Governor Newsom predeploys firefighting resources to El Dorado, Nevada, Plumas, Sierra, and Trinity counties

SACRAMENTO – On behalf of Governor Gavin Newsom, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) today approved the predeployment of 23 fire engines, eight water tenders, two dispatcher, and six support personnel to El Dorado, Nevada, Plumas, Sierra, and Trinity counties ahead of expected high temperatures, low humidity, and dry lightning.

This is in addition to resources predeployed last month in response to elevated heat and critical fire weather which impacted California. A total of 78 fire engines, 20 water tenders, nine bulldozers, five helicopters, 10 hand crews, 16 dispatchers, and two Incident Management Teams were approved for predeployment to 13 counties including Inyo, Kern, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Ventura, Sierra, Nevada, Plumas, Placer, Calaveras, and Trinity counties which successfully supported fire suppression efforts.

Local fire agencies identify when conditions in their community may require additional resources and submit a request to the state for support. The staging locations and response assignments are coordinated by local officials.

These efforts ensure that resources are ready to respond quickly, minimizing the potential impact of new fires. This proactive approach has proven to be a critical component of California’s wildfire response strategy, reducing response times and containing fires before they escalate into major incidents. The predeployment program is in addition to California’s Fire and Rescue Mutual Aid System, which remains available for emergency response support throughout the state where resources are needed.

Residents are urged to stay vigilant during this heightened heat and fire weather period. Californians are reminded to:

For more information on fire safety and general preparedness, visit Ready.ca.gov.