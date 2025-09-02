Pennsylvania Voters For Animals Welcomes Dr. Melissa Resnick, DVM, MPH, DACVPM to its Board of Directors

Dr. Melissa Resnick, DVM, MPH, DACVPM Joins Pennsylvania Voters For Animals Board of Directors

DOYLESTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pennsylvania Voters For Animals Welcomes Dr. Melissa Resnick, DVM, MPH, DACVPM to the Board of DirectorsPennsylvania Voters For Animals, a 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Dr. Melissa Resnick, DVM, MPH, DACVPM to its Board of Directors.A graduate of the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine and the University of Texas School of Public Health, Dr. Resnick brings a wealth of experience as a shelter medicine expert and public health veterinarian with over two decades of experience improving the lives of animals and their communities. She has provided critical medical and surgical care to thousands of shelter animals throughout Philadelphia. Her passion extends beyond direct animal care to addressing systemic challenges in animal welfare, including improving access to veterinary care, interventions to pet relinquishment, and implementing humane solutions for community cats.Dr. Resnick is also part of the veterinary team of Indraloka Animal Sanctuary located in Dalton, PA, where she continues to bring a deep commitment to community outreach and compassionate care for all species. She also serves as the Pennsylvania state representative for the Humane Veterinary Medical Alliance, advocating for important legislative initiatives. She hopes to encourage anyone who has a passion for improving the lives of animals to get involved in local legislation. Please join us in welcoming Dr. Resnick to the Pennsylvania Voters For Animals’ Board. Together, we will serve as a strong, collective voice for all animals in Pennsylvania, while making an even greater impact in our community.Pennsylvania Voters For Animals is also pleased to announce that President and Founder, Suzanne S. Gonzalez, will be a featured speaker at The Compassion for Animals and Environment Conference (CAE) on September 27, 2025. The CAE is being held at Bucks County Community College, Rollins Center, Gallagher Room, 275 Swamp Road, Newtown, PA, on Saturday, September 27, 2025, 8:30 AM to 3 PM. The conference is sponsored by the Bucks County Community College Bucks County Community College Business Innovation and Legal Studies Department.The CAE is the only conference whose goals are to: respect animals' emotions and intelligence; increase our reliance on plant-based foods; be kind to Earth, its inhabitants, and ourselves; and strengthen the human-animal bond. Pre-registration is required due to limited seating. Adult registration is $30 per person, student registration rate is $18 per person, and there are free scholarships available. The fee includes a plant-based boxed lunch catered by V-Spot Restaurant and a donation to an animal rescue organization. Register online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1234094482819?aff=oddtdtcreator

