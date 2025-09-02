U.S. Must Not Leave Him Behind: Trump Urged to Bring Jamshid Sharmahd Home

Jimmy Sharmahd with his wife and daughter, Gazelle President Trump

After 1,500 days of torture and execution by the jihadist regime in Iran, American voices urge Trump to repatriate Sharmahd's remains as a message of strength.

We call on President Trump to bring Jimmy's body to his family in Los Angeles as a message of humanitarian solidarity and American strength.” — Tom Harb, AMCD Co-Chair

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American leaders are demanding urgent action from President Donald Trump to repatriate the remains of Jamshid "Jimmy" Sharmahd, a U.S. national kidnapped off allied soil, tortured for more than 1,500 days, and brutally murdered by the regime in Iran just one week before Trump's re-election. His mutilated body still lies abroad, while his family continues a five-year fight—first for his life, and now for the dignity of laying him to rest on American soil.

Dr. Walid Phares, foreign policy expert and president Trump's former foreign policy advisor, opened the call: "An American patriot was kidnapped off U.S.-allied soil, tortured, killed—and still lies mutilated in a foreign morgue. I call on President Trump: bring Jimmy Sharmahd home."

Gazelle Sharmahd, Jamshid's daughter and a freedom and hostage advocate who has testified before Congress, the European Parliament, and the United Nations, spoke for her family: "My father Jimmy was kidnapped, tortured, and murdered because he dared to speak the truth against the jihadist occupiers of Iran. Today, his body still lies abroad, alone, mutilated into pieces, and our family waits for America to bring him home. This is not only about our family—it is about the honor of our nation. If America leaves Jimmy behind, every terrorist regime will believe our people are disposable. We call on our President Trump to prove them wrong, to bring my father home, and to show the world that America never abandons its own."

John Hajjar, U.S. Director for the Council of the Cedars Revolution, emphasized the urgency: "We urge President Trump to order the immediate repatriation of Jamshid Sharmahd's body to Los Angeles. Such a gesture would send a message to all terrorists that America protects its own, especially those kidnapped, tortured, and killed by the regime in Iran. This horror must end, they even mutilated Jamshid's body. The least America can do now is ensure Jimmy is brought back to American soil to be laid to rest with the dignity of being surrounded by his family—not left alone abroad."

Tom Harb, Co-Chair of the American Mideast Coalition for Democracy (AMCD), called it a test of values: "We call on President Trump to bring Jimmy's body to his family in Los Angeles as a message of humanitarian solidarity and American strength. Jimmy served America's security for decades by helping the FBI put terrorists behind bars. Patriots who boldly confront America's enemies must be protected, not abandoned. His murder shows the Ayatollahs will stop at nothing—even plotting to kill our president. America must bring Jimmy home."

Mark Dubowitz, CEO of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD), stressed the stakes: "Bringing Jamshid Sharmahd home is not only a sacred obligation to his family, but a demonstration of American strength. When our Administration works to repatriate every U.S. national held hostage or killed by terror regimes, we send a clear message: America does not abandon its own, and those who kidnap or murder our people will never divide our resolve."

Hossein Khorram, Washington State Republican Party Finance Co-Chair, pointed to betrayal under Biden: "Jamshid Sharmahd's story is a test of American leadership. The Biden administration cut a $6 billion deal with Tehran, freed hostages, and left Jimmy behind to be killed. One week before President Trump's return to office, the regime brutally murdered him to silence his voice forever. Now we call on President Trump to restore honor by bringing Jamshid home. This is not only about repatriating one brave U.S. national—it is about showing our allies and enemies alike that under strong leadership, America defends its people, punishes terror regimes, and never compromises its values."

A National Test of Honor

Jamshid "Jimmy" Sharmahd was an American who heroically fought jihadists, defended U.S. security, and helped the FBI put terrorists on American soil behind bars. For that, he was hunted, kidnapped, tortured, and executed by a foreign regime hostile to the United States.

His family has endured five years of unimaginable pain—first fighting to save his life, now fighting simply to bring him home. The question before America is simple: will we allow our enemies to mutilate and discard an American patriot abroad, or will we honor him and bring him back to rest on U.S. soil, surrounded by his family?

"Every terrorist regime is watching how America responds," Dr. Phares concluded. "This is not only about Jamshid—it is about whether the United States will stand by its own when they are targeted by terror. Bringing him home is the bare minimum of honor and justice."

