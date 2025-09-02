Stokes Family Office Welcomes Daniel Becker as Managing Director

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stokes Family Office, LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a leading wealth management firm serving families and businesses throughout the country, is pleased to announce the addition of Daniel Becker as Managing Director and Wealth Advisor, Dallas. In this role, Becker will open Stokes’ first Texas office and service wealth management clients in the DFW Metroplex.

Daniel has over a decade of experience in wealth management, most recently serving as Wealth Advisor at Strata Wealth Advisors. He specializes in comprehensive financial planning, including investment, tax, and estate planning for Dallas clients. He aligns with Stokes Family Office’s mission of creating relationships with other clients and families that measure in the decades.

“We are excited to welcome Daniel to our team,” said Doug Stokes, Managing Partner at Stokes Family Office. “We have a long-term personal relationship with him, and we’re excited to be working in a professional capacity. His experience and dedication to client service will strengthen our ability to deliver innovative, customized solutions for the families we serve.”

In addition to his professional background, Daniel is actively involved as a board member for the Dallas chapter of St. Jude. He is a graduate of TCU and is a Certified Financial Planner (CFP®).”

“I am thrilled to join Stokes Family Office,” said Daniel. “The firm’s commitment to clients and its strong reputation makes this an incredibly exciting opportunity. I look forward to contributing to the team’s continued success and expansion into the Dallas market.”

About Stokes Family Office

Stokes Family Office, LLC, based in New Orleans, Louisiana, is a 100% family-owned and SEC-registered investment adviser* serving executives, business owners, and other high-net-worth entrepreneurs. As a fiduciary, the firm is committed to providing wealth management, retirement planning, family office, and other financial services that are in the best interest of its clients. The team approaches the complexities of wealth management with a modern, innovative point of view and offers clients transparent guidance that helps simplify their complex financial lives. For more information, visit stokesfamilyoffice.com. *SEC registration does not constitute an endorsement of the firm by the Commission nor does it indicate that the adviser has attained a particular level of skill or ability. For more information, please refer to www.stokesfamilyoffice.com.

