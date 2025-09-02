N.C. Environmental Management Commission to meet Sept. 10-11

The North Carolina Environmental Management Commission will meet Sept. 10-11 in the Ground Floor Hearing Room of the Archdale Building in Raleigh. Members of the public may attend in-person or join the meeting by computer or phone.

The committee meetings will be held Sept. 10. The full commission meeting will be held Sept. 11. Meeting information, including agendas and supporting documents, are posted on the Commission website.

Committee Meetings

Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, 1 p.m. Eastern Time (US & Canada)Ground Floor Hearing Room, Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC, 27604.

: 2428 306 5315

: NCDEQ (62337 when dialing from a phone or video system)

+1-415-655-0003 US Toll

Environmental Management Commission Meeting

Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, 9 a.m. Eastern Time (US & Canada)

Ground Floor Hearing Room, Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC, 27604.

: 2421 218 1392

: NCDEQ (62337 when dialing from a phone or video system): +1-415-655-0003 US Toll

The Environmental Management Commission is responsible for adopting rules for the protection, preservation and enhancement of the state's air and water resources. The Commission oversees and adopts rules for several divisions of the Department of Environmental Quality, including the Divisions of Air Quality, Land Resources, Waste Management and Water Resources.