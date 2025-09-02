Submit Release
N.C. Environmental Management Commission to meet Sept. 10-11

The North Carolina Environmental Management Commission will meet Sept. 10-11 in the Ground Floor Hearing Room of the Archdale Building in Raleigh. Members of the public may attend in-person or join the meeting by computer or phone.  

The committee meetings will be held Sept. 10. The full commission meeting will be held Sept. 11. Meeting information, including agendas and supporting documents, are posted on the Commission website

Committee Meetings


When: Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, 1 p.m. Eastern Time (US & Canada) 
Where: Ground Floor Hearing Room, Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC, 27604.


Meeting link: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=mc7a2d261974064f4c85bc087b6383b4d


Meeting number/Access code: 2428 306 5315


Meeting password: NCDEQ (62337 when dialing from a phone or video system)


Join by phone: +1-415-655-0003 US Toll    

Environmental Management Commission Meeting


When: Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, 9 a.m. Eastern Time (US & Canada)


Where: Ground Floor Hearing Room, Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC, 27604.


Meeting link: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=m178051de05d305ab5aaded0e5bc26d97


Meeting number/Access code: 2421 218 1392


Meeting password:  NCDEQ (62337 when dialing from a phone or video system) 
Join by phone: +1-415-655-0003 US Toll      

The Environmental Management Commission is responsible for adopting rules for the protection, preservation and enhancement of the state's air and water resources. The Commission oversees and adopts rules for several divisions of the Department of Environmental Quality, including the Divisions of Air Quality, Land Resources, Waste Management and Water Resources. 

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

