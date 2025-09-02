North West Provincial Legislature calls for urgent action to address dysfunction at Ramotshere Moiloa Municipality

Parliament, Tuesday, 2 September 2025 – The joint parliamentary oversight delegation expressed concern and shock on Monday at the levels of dysfunction in the Ramotshere Moiloa Local Municipality in the North West, describing the state of affairs as deeply troubling.

The delegation comprises the Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, the Standing Committee on Public Accounts, and the Standing Committee on the Auditor-General. It is conducting the oversight together with the North West Provincial Legislature. This oversight visit is part of a broader engagement with underperforming municipalities across provinces.

During the engagement on Ramotshere Moiloa, the delegation heard from the Mayor, Speaker, municipal manager, and Chief Financial Officer on the challenges facing the municipality. The leadership acknowledged longstanding issues with governance and administrative instability, as well as challenges in financial management and service delivery. Ramotshere Moiloa Municipality has operated with successive unfunded budgets and struggles with significant debt, including more than R94 million owed to Eskom. The municipality has also been experiencing service delivery protests over water shortages.

The delegation was further informed about the current impasse in municipal operations, caused by political infighting, reports of alleged unlawful council processes, intimidation by outsiders, and a shooting incident at the municipal offices.

Dr Zweli Mkhize, who is leading the joint oversight delegation, described the state of affairs as unacceptable. “The people of the North West are being denied basic services because of criminality and political dysfunction. We cannot accept a situation where a municipal manager is unable to access his office while outsiders occupy municipal property,” he said.

Members noted allegations that criminal elements have compromised the municipality. They also highlighted the gravity of allegations relating to illegal appointments, financial mismanagement and reports of unauthorised meetings presided over by the Speaker of the municipality. MPs and Members of the Provincial Legislature (MPLs) also called for clarity on who authorised these actions and demanded consequences for those involved. The delegation noted that there are individuals in leadership positions within the municipality who should be held accountable for the failures observed. “The paralysis cannot be tolerated any longer,” said Dr Mkhize.

Members also noted the municipality’s progress in stabilising its finances, but said the collapse of governance and political interference is undermining this. They criticised the Premier of the North West, Mr Lazerus Mokgosi, for failing to act timeously and said his office should have taken more decisive action, as the continued delay has compounded the crisis and left residents without water, electricity and other essential services.

This was not the first time during the engagement that the provincial government was reminded of its constitutional responsibilities. Members reiterated that the provincial executive has a constitutional responsibility to act decisively in addressing transgressions and governance failures that continue to undermine service delivery. They emphasised that interventions in municipalities must not be limited to general commitments but must focus on measurable targets, concrete actions and clear timelines.

The delegation called on the Premier and his provincial cabinet to return today (Tuesday) with a comprehensive plan of action to restore governance and service delivery in Ramotshere Moiloa. Dr Mkhize said the joint delegation cannot return to Parliament without a proper report that provides an undertaking that the crisis will be addressed with the necessary urgency. “We owe it to the people of Ramotshere, to the people of the North West and to South Africa as a whole,” he said. “We cannot condone this paralysis and those responsible must be held accountable.”

The joint delegation will continue its engagement with North West municipalities today.

Enquiries:

Alicestine October

Parliamentary Communication Services

Cell: 083 665 4345

E-mail: aoctober@parliament.gov.za

Mercy Sediti

North West Legislature

Cell: 060 980 7934

E-mail: omsediti@nwpl.org.za

#GovZAUpdates