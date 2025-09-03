Frac Sand Market is Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 9.5% Through 2025-2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Frac Sand Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Frac Sand Market?

The frac sand market has notably expanded in the last few years. The market size is projected to increase from $7.80 billion in 2024 to $8.57 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The significant growth experienced in the past is due to factors such as an upturn in shale gas exploration, a surge in horizontal drilling activities, growth in hydraulic fracturing operations, a rising demand for high-purity silica sand, as well as burgeoning investments in oilfield services.

The size of the frac sand market is projected to experience significant expansion in the upcoming years. A growth to $12.31 billion by 2029 is expected, translating to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. Factors like the surge in unconventional oil and gas production, increased energy demand in rising economies, the expanded use of multi-well pad drilling, the surge in proppant intensity per well, and an increase in capital invested in upstream oilfield projects can attribute to the growth set for the forecast period. The forecasted period also anticipates trends such as improvements in sand logistics and transportation, developments in proppant technologies, amalgamation of in-basin sand supply chains, advancements in well completion techniques, and the uptake of automated frac sand handling systems.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Frac Sand Market?

The upward trend in oil and gas requirements is predicted to spur the frac sand market's expansion. This refers to the aggregate amount of oil and gas that consumers and corporations engage for energy, travel, and industrial purposes. The rise in demand for these resources is often credited to the escalating levels of worldwide industrialization, which subsequently elevates energy consumption for manufacturing and transportation. Frac sand improves hydraulic fracturing efficiency, leading to a more thorough extraction of oil and gas from shale formations. For instance, the US Energy Information Administration reported in December 2025 that the production of oil escalated from 12.2 million barrels per day in December 2022 to 13.3 million barrels per day, and natural gas production attained 128.8 billion cubic feet per day in December 2023. Thus, the burgeoning oil and gas demand is key to the growth of the frac sand market. Infrastructure's enhancement is anticipated to further stimulate the progression of the frac sand market. Infrastructure involves the growth and improvement of physical structures and systems that boost economic development and public services. The development of infrastructure leans heavily on the escalating demand for proficient transportation and utilities that support economic advancement and augment living standards. Frac sand is a favorite construction material in infrastructure projects due to its supreme quality, providing resilience, durability, and stability to roads, bridges, and buildings. The Office for National Statistics, a UK government agency, reported in 2023 that new infrastructure orders in electricity increased enormously by 226.8% in 2022 when compared to 2021, amounting to £6,380 million ($7.4126 billion). Therefore, the enlargement of the infrastructure sector is a significant factor propelling the frac sand market's advancement.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Frac Sand Market?

Major players in the Frac Sand Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Saint-Gobain Proppants Inc.

• 3M Company

• Apollo Global Management Inc.

• Vulcan Materials Company

• Liberty Energy Inc.

• SCR-Sibelco N.V.

• Minerals Technologies Inc.

• Eagle Materials Inc.

• Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

• Atlas Energy Solutions Inc.

What Segments Are Covered In The Frac Sand Market Report?

The frac sand market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Northern White Sand, Brown (Brady) Sand, Other Types

2) By Grade: 100 Mesh, 140 Mesh, 20/40 Mesh, 40/70 Mesh, 70/140 Mesh, Other Grades

3) By Applications: Oil Exploration, Natural Gas Exploration, Other Applications

4) By End User: Oil And Gas Companies, Foundries, Construction Companies, Glass Manufacturers, Sports And Recreation Industries, Other End-users

Subsegments:

1) By Northern White Sand: Premium White Sand, Coarse White Sand (20/40 mesh), Fine White Sand (30/50 mesh, 40/70 mesh), Ultra-Fine White Sand (100 mesh)

2) By Brown (Brady) Sand: Coarse Brown Sand (20/40 mesh), Medium Brown Sand (30/50 mesh), Fine Brown Sand (40/70 mesh), Ultra-Fine Brown Sand (100 mesh)

3) By Other Types: Resin-Coated Sand, Ceramic Proppants, Natural Sand Blends, Recycled Frac Sand

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Frac Sand Market?

In 2024, North America emerged as the most dominant region in the frac sand global market report. The anticipated growth status of this region is projected in the report. Other regions that the report encompasses include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

