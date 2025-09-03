Forward Travel Vibratory Plates Market to Reach US $1.52 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Forward Travel Vibratory Plates Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Forward Travel Vibratory Plates Market?

Over the past few years, the market size for forward travel vibratory plates has seen significant growth. From 2024, the market will expand from $1.10 billion to $1.18 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The growth observed in the historic period is due to an increasing adoption of compact construction equipment, amplified focus on the development of rural roads, a surge in landscaping and gardening applications, higher activity in urban renovation, and an uptick in utility repair projects.

The forward travel vibratory plates industry is projected to experience robust expansion in the coming years, escalating to a net worth of $1.53 billion by 2029. This growth correlates to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. A surge in the demand for intelligent compaction technologies, increased integration of telematics in machinery, a greater focus on the safety and comfort of the operator, as well as a rise in the adoption of rental models and infrastructural investments in smart cities, are all contributing factors to this boom. Expected trends during the forecast period encompass advancements in engine technology that reduce emissions, innovative vibration control mechanisms, the creation of compact and lightweight plate models, enhancements in fuel-efficient compaction systems, and the increased adoption of recyclable and modular parts.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Forward Travel Vibratory Plates Global Market Growth?

Higher investment in infrastructure projects is projected to spur the growth of the forward travel vibratory plates market. When we talk about infrastructure projects, we're referring to large-scale public or private constructions such as bridges, railways, and buildings, which contribute to economic development and public well-being. The rise in investment for these projects is predominantly the result of government initiatives that aim to spur economic growth and employment via the establishment of transportation, energy, and urban infrastructure. Forward travel vibratory plates play a vital role in these projects as they provide effective compaction of soil and asphalt, thereby ensuring a firm base for roads and other structures, mitigating settlement problems, and boosting the durability and safety of the constructed environment. As an example, the Office for National Statistics, a UK-based government agency, reports that in July 2024, total infrastructure sector investment in 2023 came to roughly $17.5 billion (£13.8 billion) at constant prices, signifying a 3.9% increase on 2022's figures. In parallel, the predicted net stocks of infrastructure in the marketplace amounted to approximately $431.1 billion (£350.2 billion) at constant prices, indicating a small 0.3% increase over the previous year. Thus, the rising investment in infrastructure projects is fueling the growth of the forward travel vibratory plates market. The expansion of the forward travel vibratory plates market is being propelled by the growth in road construction due to increased infrastructure investment. Road construction involves the planning, creation, and maintenance of roads and highways using materials such as asphalt, concrete, and aggregates to enable safe and efficient transport. The upward trend in road construction is largely driven by governments investing more in infrastructure, with the aim of stimulating economic growth and enhancing connectivity in urban and rural areas, promoting trade, mobility, and regional growth. Forward travel vibratory plates are employed in road construction to compress soil, asphalt, and gravel, allowing for a firm and level surface for roads and pavements. As an example, in November 2023, the Office for National Statistics (ONS), a UK-based statistics institute, reported that the value of new road construction work had risen from $15,451.25 million (£12,361 million) in 2022 to £13,028 million ($16,285 million) in 2023, indicating around 5.4% year-on-year growth. Consequently, the growth in road construction is driving the expansion of the forward travel vibratory plates market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Forward Travel Vibratory Plates Market?

Major players in the Forward Travel Vibratory Plates Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Atlas Copco AB

• Husqvarna AB

• Epiroc AB

• The Toro Company

• Wacker Neuson SE

• Weber Maschinentechnik GmbH

• Ammann Group Holding AG

• Greaves Cotton Limited

• Multiquip Inc.

• Belle Group Limited

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Forward Travel Vibratory Plates Market Report?

The forward travel vibratory plates market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Single Direction Vibratory Plates, Reversible Vibratory Plates, Heavy-Duty Vibratory Plates, Lightweight Vibratory Plates

2) By Engine Type: Gasoline, Diesel, Electric

3) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

4) By Application: Soil Compaction, Asphalt Compaction, Concrete Work, General Construction

5) By End-User Industry: Construction, Roadwork, Landscaping, Public Infrastructure

Subsegments:

1) By Single Direction Vibratory Plates: Narrow Base Plates, Wide Base Plates, Water Tank Integrated Models, Anti-Vibration Handle Models

2) By Reversible Vibratory Plates: Hydraulic Reversible Plates, Mechanical Reversible Plates, Dual-Direction Vibration Models, Variable Speed Control Models

3) By Heavy-Duty Vibratory Plates: High-Impact Force Models, Diesel-Powered Models, Asphalt-Specific Heavy Plates, Extended Duty Cycle Machines

4) By Lightweight Vibratory Plates: Manual Push Models, Compact Residential Use Models, Electric-Powered Lightweight Plates, Folding Handle Plates

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Forward Travel Vibratory Plates Industry?

In the Forward Travel Vibratory Plates Global Market Report 2025, it is predicted that Asia-Pacific, which was the market leader in 2024, will also emerge as the fastest-growing region in the upcoming period. The report comprehensively covers several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

