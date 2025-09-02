Statement on the death of Sir Eric James Neal, AC, CVO, KStJ, FTSE

Release date: 02/09/25

He passed away peacefully aged 101, a remarkable life defined by longevity, resilience, and contribution.

Reaching 101 years of age is an achievement that few attain.

Sir Eric Neal was born in Rotherhithe, London, to James and May Neal on the 3rd of June 1924.

He was the oldest of four children and had three younger sisters: Enid, Gwenda and Yvonne, he came to Australia as so many do: a very young migrant aged just two years old.

Sir Eric was educated at Largs Bay and Hindmarsh Public Schools before attending Thebarton Technical School.

He concluded his secondary schooling at the age of just 16 to enter the workforce but subsequently advanced his education by undertaking engineering studies at the South Australian School of Mines.

Encouraged by his father James Neal, Sir Eric pursued an apprenticeship at the South Australian Gas Company. He learned the trade of plumbing and gas fitting there under an apprenticeship with his father.

A successful engineering career led to an impressive business career including as CEO of Boral for 14 years. He served as a board member of several companies including BHP, Atlas CopCo, Westpac and John Fairfax Ltd.

In 1996, he became the first South Australian appointed Governor from a business background. He brought expertise, skills, connections and experience to the role that no one had before.

His appointment was of great benefit to the state’s business community, and he led several successful trade missions to Europe, Asia and the United States.

Following his retirement as Governor in 2001, Sir Eric was appointed as Chancellor of Flinders University until 2010. He was chair of the South Australian Government Road Safety Advisory Council between 2003 and 2011.

Sir Eric Neal's last role in public office was to chair the Veterans Advisory Council in South Australia. He oversaw the opening of the ANZAC Centenary Memorial Walk on Kintore Avenue during this time.

For his many accomplishments, Sir Eric received numerous honours and awards, including a Knight Bachelor for his services to industry and a Companion of the Order of Australia for service to Commerce and to the Community.

Importantly not only did he serve our state in an outstanding manner, but also his football club. He was a passionate Port Adelaide supporter through his life and provided important support to the club through the years, including serving as patron.

Speaking during his centenary celebrations, Sir Eric credited much of his longevity to his wife of 72 years, Lady Thelma “Joan” Neal, his lifelong companion with whom he had two sons, and who passed away in 2023 aged 91.

As is customary for former Governors, the South Australian Government has made an offer to the Neal Family for a State Funeral to honour his remarkable life and to honour the enormous contribution that he made to our State. I am pleased to advise that the family has accepted this offer.

Further details will be released in the future.

As we mourn his passing and keep his family and friends in our thoughts, let us also acknowledge – and celebrate – Sir Eric’s contribution to our state and our nation.

I pass on my sincere condolences to Sir Eric Neal’s son’s Peter and James, his five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

May he rest in peace.