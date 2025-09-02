Cecilia Fortin Hesse Recognized by Influential Women 2025

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential Women proudly highlights Cecilia Fortin Hesse, Actuary, MBA, CPA, AFA, CRCA, in its 2025 feature for her exceptional contributions to finance and actuarial science. With over a decade of experience across public institutions, multinational corporations, and nonprofit organizations, Cecilia has established herself as a trusted expert in actuarial valuation, risk assessment, and financial analysis.Based in New York as part of Crowe’s Actuarial team, Cecilia specializes in delivering actionable insights for central banks, insurance companies, and both public and private pension funds. Her expertise spans IAS 19 employee benefits evaluation, actuarial auditing, and social security reserves, consistently turning complex data into strategic, real-world solutions.Throughout her career, Cecilia has held diverse roles including Financial Controller, Management Consultant, and Auditor, combining actuarial precision with financial leadership. Her experience encompasses mergers and acquisitions advisory, ERP implementation, internal controls, and forensic auditing. This practical knowledge is complemented by an impressive academic foundation, including a Master’s in Actuarial Science, an MBA, undergraduate studies in Accounting and Finance, and certifications in actuarial practice, anti-fraud, anti-corruption, and anti-money laundering.Beyond her professional accomplishments, Cecilia is deeply committed to leadership, ethics, and human rights. She is the Founder and Managing Director of Club Provida, an international youth advocacy organization, and spearheads development initiatives for teens through Provida Latam.Growing up in a household of dedicated professionals, Cecilia credits her parents for instilling a relentless drive for excellence. Known for transforming ambiguity into strategic direction, she thrives in dynamic environments where innovation, accountability, and impact intersect.Cecilia Fortin Hesse exemplifies the intersection of expertise, integrity, and leadership, making her a standout figure in the actuarial and financial communities.Learn More about Cecilia Fortin Hesse:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/profile/cecilia-fortin Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

