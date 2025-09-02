Attorney General James Wins Latest Challenge to Trump Administration’s Tariffs

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today released the following statement after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled that the Trump administration’s tariffs issued under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) are illegal. The court ruled in favor of Attorney General James and a coalition of 11 other attorneys general who sued the Trump administration in April for violating the law by imposing massive new tariffs under IEEPA, causing severe economic turmoil for workers and businesses:

“Once again, a court has ruled that the president cannot invent a fake economic emergency to justify billions of dollars in tariffs. These tariffs are a tax on Americans — they raise costs for working families and businesses throughout our country, causing more inflation and job losses. This decision is yet another major victory in our efforts to uphold the law and protect New Yorkers’ wallets.”

In April, Attorney General James and the coalition sued the Trump administration for unlawfully imposing tariffs under IEEPA. In May, the United States Court of International Trade ruled in favor of Attorney General James and the coalition, deciding that the Trump administration’s tariffs issued under IEEPA are invalid. The U.S. Court of Appeals today affirmed that the Trump administration does not have the authority to impose these tariffs by executive order under IEEPA.

Joining Attorney General James in this challenge to the administration’s tariffs are the attorneys general of Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, and Vermont.