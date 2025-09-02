Registration for Macao Museum of Art’s workshops “Art Without Boundaries” inspiring the creativity of children through the exploration of ancient and modern art

MACAU, September 2 - The Macao Museum of Art (MAM), under the auspices of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, will organize the “Art Without Boundaries - Children’s Workshop Series” from October to December, featuring seven art workshops designed for children and youth aged 4 to 16, inspiring them to observe, imagine and have creative practice by getting close to MAM’s artistic creations and cultural relics, thus allowing them to experience the infinite possibilities of art. Interested parties can register through the “Activity Applications” of the Macao One Account from 2 September until 21 September.

As a major programme of the “Friends of MAM” held twice a year, the “Art Without Boundaries” has always been well-received by parents and children. This series of workshops will take children and youth on an artistic journey through ancient and modern times, starting from the contemporary art creations of “Art Macao 2025” and then tracing back to the ancient porcelain routes, from which the participants will experience the integration and exchanges of Chinese and Portuguese arts and cultures. The workshops are designated for children at different ages and in languages. The “Art for Kids and Grown-Ups – Art Creation Workshop for Families” is suitable for children aged 4 to 6, in which they will join with their parents to trace the footsteps of art masters and enjoy the fun of creation with families. Children aged 5 to 10 can choose Cantonese or English sessions of the “Let’s Play with Art – Artistic Creation Workshop for Children” (a total of five classes), to explore the creative spirit of contemporary and ancient arts through multimedia creation. Teenagers aged 11 to 16 can register for the “Blue and White Rhapsody – Porcelain Painting Workshop for Teenagers”, in which they will explore the cultural connotations of ancient blue and white porcelain, and learn how to transform traditional patterns into tile works that express contemporary aesthetics. Each workshop lasts 12 hours, with a fee of MOP240, and is held at the Zero Square of the Ground Floor of MAM, or at the Art Square of the Ground floor of the Handover Gifts Museum of Macao.

Interested parties can register from 2 September through the “Macao One Account” mobile app or by searching for “Art Without Boundaries” on the website, and complete the registration and payment. If the number of registrants in the workshops exceeds the maximum number of participants, participants will be selected by drawing lots. Registration is limited to “Friends of MAM”, and membership registration can be made via the “Macao One Account” or at the MAM reception desk. The Macao Museum of Art is located at the Avenida Xian Xing Hai, Macao. For more information, please contact MAM through tel. no. 8791 9814 or visit the website at www.MAM.gov.mo.