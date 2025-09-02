Pea Fiber Market to Reach USD 3.12 Billion by 2035, Driven by Rising Demand for Plant-Based Nutrition

Pea Fiber Market

The pea fiber market is projected to grow to USD 3.12 billion by 2035, driven by demand for clean-label, organic, and plant-based foods.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a global food landscape increasingly defined by health consciousness and sustainability, the pea fiber market is poised to offer manufacturers a strategic solution to key industry challenges. A new market analysis projects the pea fiber market to grow from an estimated USD 1.90 billion in 2025 to USD 3.12 billion by 2035, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. This expansion is fueled by rising consumer preference for organic, clean-label products and the ingredient's versatile functionality in a range of applications, from baked goods to pet food.

The Solution-Focused Ingredient for Modern Manufacturing

Manufacturers today face immense pressure to innovate. Consumers are demanding products that not only taste good but also support their health and align with their values. Pea fiber, extracted from the outer hull of peas, directly addresses these needs. It's a high-fiber, low-calorie, and sustainable ingredient that enhances texture, improves moisture retention, and extends the shelf life of products without compromising nutritional quality.

The market's most significant growth driver is the organic segment, which holds a 58% market share in 2025. This trend reflects a deep-seated consumer desire for natural and sustainably sourced ingredients. Companies like Roquette Frères SA, Cargill, and Ingredion Incorporated are responding by expanding their organic pea fiber offerings, bolstered by advanced processing technologies that maintain the ingredient's integrity and functional properties.

Key Applications and Regional Growth

Baked products are a dominant force, projected to hold a 36.3% market share by 2025. Pea fiber's ability to improve texture, moisture retention, and fiber content makes it a preferred ingredient for manufacturers of high-fiber, gluten-free, and plant-based baked goods. This functional versatility is a boon for companies like Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), Tate & Lyle, and AGT Foods.

Globally, the pea fiber market's growth is seen across different regions, each with its own unique drivers. North America and Europe lead in per capita consumption, driven by a mature market for functional foods and strong demand for health-focused products. The Asia-Pacific region, particularly in China, Japan, and Australia, is experiencing steady growth as urban consumers adopt healthier eating habits and plant-based diets. In the Middle East and Africa, demand is gradually increasing as consumer awareness of dietary fiber benefits grows.

Meeting Manufacturer Challenges Head-On

The rise of pea fiber offers a direct response to several major challenges facing manufacturers.

1. Clean-Label and Transparency: Consumers are increasingly wary of complex ingredient lists. Pea fiber's clean-label profile allows brands to position their products as meaningful, safe, and healthy, fostering consumer trust and loyalty. This trend not only addresses current needs but also stimulates innovation in product formulation and transparency.

2. Addressing Obesity and Weight Management: With a global obesity crisis, there's a strong shift towards natural, plant-based ingredients that promote better calorie consumption and weight management. Pea fiber's high dietary fiber content helps consumers feel full, supporting healthy weight loss. This trend creates significant opportunities for manufacturers to develop new products targeting health-conscious populations.

3. Enhancing Product Functionality: Pea fiber is a versatile functional ingredient that can improve the texture, water-holding capacity, and shelf life of various products. This helps manufacturers cut down on synthetic additives while still meeting consumer preferences for high-quality, desirable food products. The same principles are now being applied to the growing plant-based pet food industry, where pea fiber helps manufacturers deliver nutritional needs in a natural, eco-friendly way.

Industry Leaders and Future Outlook

Leading industry players are at the forefront of this transformation. Roquette Frères SA is launching new pea fiber ingredients for gluten-free products and exploring novel applications in textiles. AGT Foods & Ingredients is collaborating on minimally processed ingredients from new yellow pea varieties to enhance sustainability. COSUCRA is making significant investments to expand production capacity and reduce its carbon footprint.

The market is also characterized by a robust trade landscape, with major producers like Canada, France, and the United States supplying processed pea fiber to high-demand regions such as the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, China, and Japan. The presence of Tier 1 leaders like Roquette Frères SA, AGT Foods & Ingredients, and COSUCRA ensures a stable supply of high-quality ingredients, while Tier 2 and Tier 3 companies focus on specific regional demands and niche markets.

The future of the pea fiber market is not just about growth; it's about providing a powerful, plant-based solution that enables manufacturers to meet evolving consumer demands and build a more sustainable, transparent food system.

