Social Development on Precautionary Suspension of the Chief Director: Communications in the Department of Social Development

The Director General of Social Development, Mr. FP Netshipale has announced a precautionary suspension of the Chief Director : Communications of the Department of Social Development, Ms. Lumka Oliphant on full pay pending the outcome of the investigation of the potential misconduct as part of the consequence management emanating from the Auditor General Audit findings.

The Director General says the precautionary suspension is prompted by the need to conduct investigation without hindrance or interference given Ms. Oliphant’ s position in the Department,

