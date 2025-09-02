International Religious Leaders Condemn Gaza War and Back the Two-State Solution

The Second International Summit of Religious Leaders 2025, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Global religious leaders met in Kuala Lumpur, condemning Gaza’s crisis, backing a two-state solution, promoting peace, and minority protection.

It is an exceptional moment in modern history, underscoring that peace is not merely an option but a necessity for the survival of humanity and for the credibility of the United Nations Charter.” — H.E. Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Organized by the Prime Minister’s Office of Malaysia in collaboration with the Muslim World League (MWL), the Second International Summit of Religious Leaders, themed “The Role of Religious Leaders in Resolving Conflicts”, gathered 400 distinguished leaders from across the globe and concluded on August 28, 2025, in Kuala Lumpur.

Participants strongly condemned the war, starvation, and destruction in Gaza, urging governments and religious leaders worldwide to take immediate action to halt the crisis and to pressure the Israeli occupation authorities to comply with international law, ensure the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, and establish their independent state in accordance with relevant international resolutions.

The summit reaffirmed its support for the final document of the High-level International Conference on the Peaceful Settlement of the Palestinian Question and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, hosted by Saudi Arabia and France at the UN in New York. The religious leaders pledged to mobilize their spiritual and societal influence to rally support for the document.

In his opening address, H.E. Dato’ Sri Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia, stressed that the Gaza crisis has revealed a profound loss of the international community’s commitment to justice and humanity. He affirmed that all religions call for the promotion of compassion and coexistence, warning against the dangers of “Clash of Civilizations” theories.

For his part, H.E. Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, Secretary-General of the Muslim World League and Chairman of the Organization of Muslim Scholars, stated that the summit convenes at an exceptional moment in modern history, underscoring that peace is not merely an option but a necessity for the survival of humanity and for the credibility of the United Nations Charter. He highlighted the pivotal role of religious leaders in shaping the conscience of societies and advancing universal human values.

Dr. Al-Issa further announced two initiatives: strengthening the spiritual and moral role of religious leaders worldwide, and protecting minorities in countries with religious, ethnic, and cultural diversity.

Through five scholarly sessions, the summit addressed critical themes: religiously motivated conflicts and their root causes; confronting violence and calls for conflict; the role of religious diplomacy in supporting just and peaceful settlements; sharing successful experiences in managing religious diversity; and the tragedy in Gaza as a reflection of international failure.

The summit’s final statement expressed support for two landmark documents issued by the Muslim World League: the Makkah Declaration and the Charter of Building Bridges between Islamic Schools of Thought. Participants recommended establishing a permanent joint committee between the Prime Minister’s Office of Malaysia and the Muslim World League to prepare for the Third International Summit of Religious Leaders.

The Muslim World League (MWL) is an international NGO based in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, founded in 1962. With members from all Islamic countries and sects, it seeks to clarify the true message of Islam and foster friendship among peoples. The MWL is dedicated to enhancing humanitarian efforts, combating extremism, and promoting peaceful coexistence worldwide.

