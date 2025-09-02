Magic Lane and P3 Forge Strategic Partnership to Deliver Seamless Privacy-First Navigation for SPARQ OS IVI System

OEMs are empowered to deliver next-gen driving experiences enriched with immersive seamless, privacy-first navigation and all the benefits of Android Automotive

P3's collaboration with Magic Lane allows OEMs to deliver a next-generation in-vehicle experience, combining the flexibility of Android Automotive with a fully ready-to-deploy mapping solution.” — Marius Mailat, CTO and Managing Director of P3 digital services

STUTTGART, GERMANY, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- P3 digital services , a technology leader in In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI), has joined forces with Magic Lane to further enhance the driving experience for users of SPARQ OS IVI. The highly innovative Magic Lane app developed by Magic Lane is the latest addition to the SPARQ OS platform and now comes pre-integrated.Magic Lane enables businesses to shape the future of mobility by seamlessly integrating privacy-first navigation into next-generation products, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in smart, connected transportation. It now comes pre-integrated into the fast-growing SPARQ OS infotainment platform, based on Android Automotive OS.Magic Lane powers advanced location technology for customers worldwide, serving a broad range of industries. From micro-mobility and automotive to commercial vehicles and emergency response, its flexible, scalable platform delivers precise, privacy-first navigation and mapping solutions tailored to each sector’s unique needs.Through collaboration, OEMs can now deliver an immersive mapping and navigation experience, allowing users to visualize landscapes, trails, and routes in dynamic 3D, providing a richer, more intuitive approach to navigation. With fully customizable map views, including themes like night mode, terrain focus, and activity-specific visuals, users can adapt the experience to suit a wide range of environments and use cases.SPARQ users benefit from Magic Lane’s precision-driven POI, instantly accessing accurate, relevant results for landmarks, restaurants, businesses, addresses, and more. With global, up-to-date data, the platform ensures smooth, reliable navigation and a seamless in-vehicle search experience.Thanks to pre-integration, OEMs that choose to put SPARQ OS at the heart of their infotainment technology strategy benefit from reliable online and offline navigation for cars, EVs, motorbikes, vans, and trucks. The system features real-time traffic, lane guidance, speed alerts, voice directions, and driving behavior tracking. Advanced routing algorithms provide fast, energy-efficient paths tailored to each vehicle type. With up-to-date global maps covering 94 countries, Magic Lane ensures consistent, accurate navigation worldwide."Partnering with P3 marks a significant step forward in our mission to deliver seamless, privacy-first navigation across the mobility ecosystem," said Raymond Alves, CEO of Magic Lane. "With our platform and the Magic Lane app now pre-integrated into SPARQ OS, Android Automotive-based IVI system, OEMs gain instant access to our advanced location technology, enabling faster time to market, reduced integration complexity, and a superior in-vehicle experience out of the box."“Integrating Magic Lane’s cutting-edge location platform and app into SPARQ OS enhances our offering with powerful, privacy-centric navigation capabilities," said Marius Mailat, CTO and Managing Director of P3 digital services. "This collaboration allows OEMs to deliver a next-generation in-vehicle experience, combining the flexibility of Android Automotive with a fully integrated, ready-to-deploy mapping solution.”SPARQ OS is the dynamic and rapidly developing IVI solution developed by P3 based on Android Automotive OS, the fastest growing in-vehicle operating system in the world today. SPARQ OS’s cockpit platform includes a diverse app store, smart navigation, digital and personal voice assistant, charging, media and entertainment. It features fully automated over-the-air software and firmware updates, ensuring always-up-to-date functionality and promoting sustainability.About Magic LaneMagic Lane is a cutting-edge location and navigation technology company offering a privacy-first, developer-friendly platform tailored to modern mobility solutions. Magic Lane is also the publisher of the highly rated Magic Earth app for iOS and Android. Designed with a modular architecture, Magic Lane provides customizable, offline-capable mapping and real-time navigation services optimized for industries such as automotive, micro-mobility, emergency response, and fleet management. With robust SDKs for Android, iOS, JavaScript, Qt, and Flutter, the platform enables seamless integration across devices and applications. Committed to protecting user privacy, Magic Lane ensures that no personal location data is tracked or stored, setting a new standard in secure, smart navigation technology. www.magiclane.com About P3 digital servicesWith 28 years’ experience in automotive industry consulting and software development, P3 creates customized In-vehicle Infotainment (IVI) systems based on Android Automotive OS, the fastest-growing IVI operating system today. SPARQ OS is P3’s pioneering IVI solution that helps car manufacturers to differentiate by delivering advanced top-bottom custom Human-Machine Interface (HMI), service layer and Vehicle Hardware Abstraction Layer (VHAL) integration. Major car, truck and motorcycle makers have benefitted from P3 innovations, having deployed SPARQ OS as their core IVI system. P3 digital services is part of P3 group, a leading international technology consulting and software development company with a rapidly growing team of more than 1,800 consultant engineers working to develop and implement solutions to today’s complex technology challenges.For media information:For Magic Lane:Asmita Kothariakothari@magiclane.com+31 6 854 124 15

