Life Sciences Translation Specialists, Conversis, Unveil New Brand, Website & AI Suite

OXFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Conversis, the life sciences translation experts, today announced the launch of a new brand identity, redesigned website, and SideKick – a suite of AI-powered efficiency tools.“This rebrand is about more than a new look”, says Craig Harrison, CEO of Conversis. “It reflects who we are today – the trusted translation partner for the world’s leading life sciences organizations – and where we’re going. The SideKick suite shows our commitment to combining innovation with human expertise, so we can continue to deliver excellence for our clients”.Why Has Conversis Rebranded?Over 20+ years in the industry, Conversis has grown significantly, and evolved in its offering and sophistication. The translation provider now works with 18 of the top 20 pharma companies, as well as global CROs, healthcare communications agencies, and medical device manufacturers, among others.And so, the time has come for the visual identity of the brand, and the way clients access their services, to evolve too.What’s Changing?The original Conversis logo, which has served the company so well since 2003, has been retired. In its place is a cleaner, more forward-facing icon and color palette, to better reflect who Conversis and their clients are today. The Conversis website has been fully redesigned, to provide more in-depth information and insights to clients, and improve user experience. And the newly branded SideKick AI suite codifies the company’s long-standing use of AI to accelerate human work and improve the solutions offered to clients.What’s Next?The purpose of the changes goes far beyond the company’s look and feel. They aim to ensure that how Conversis presents itself to the world does its people and clients justice. And they act as a renewed promise to keep evolving while holding on to core values and principles. Today’s announcement is an important step towards the achievement of the company’s long-term vision: To be the global benchmark for excellence and innovation in life sciences translation.About ConversisConversis is a full-service agency, providing specialized language services exclusively for the life sciences sector. The Conversis team of sector experts offers everything clients need to create and maintain their multilingual content, from translation, to voiceover, subtitling, and desktop publishing. Unlike generalist providers, life sciences is all that Conversis does. So they make sure they do it better than anyone else, building custom processes that fit each client’s exact requirements, preferences, and timelines.To learn more, visit the new Conversis website , or get in touch with the team.

