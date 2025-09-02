Surgical Robotics Market Set to Transform Operating Rooms with Unprecedented Growth and Innovation 2025

Global Surgical Robotics Market

The Global Surgical Robotics Market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period 2025-2033.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DataM Intelligence — The Global Surgical Robotics Market continues its impressive ascent, with revenues climbing from USD 5.84 billion in 2024 to an anticipated USD 15.25 billion by 2033, driven by a strong CAGR of 11.3%.In parallel, broader robotic-assisted procedures are seeing even sharper growth projected to surge from USD 11.19 billion in 2024 to USD 42.21 billion by 2032, at a robust 17.9% CAGR.Regional Focus: U.S. & Japan:United States:The U.S. remains the dominant force with North America commanding nearly 50% of global surgical robotics revenue in 2024. A broader lens shows the U.S. surgical robotics and navigation market was valued at USD 6.3 billion in 2023, representing 90% of the combined surgery-and-navigation segment, with a forecasted CAGR of 15.4% pushing it toward USD 18.9 billion by 2030.Japan:Japan’s surgical robots market was valued at USD 375 million in 2024, with expectations to grow to USD 808.6 million by 2030, implying a 13.1% CAGR through 2025–2030. Other estimates place Japan’s 2024 value at USD 318 million, with potential expansion to USD 876 million by 2033, reflecting a 11.9% CAGR. These figures underscore Japan’s leadership in Asia-Pacific and steady domestic uptake.To Download Sample Report Here: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/surgical-robotics-market Emerging Hub: Asia-Pacific:The Asia-Pacific region, propelled by infrastructure expansion, healthcare investment, and increased adoption of minimally invasive surgery, stands out as the fastest-growing regional market for surgical robotics. For example, India, China, and Southeast Asia are driving forward the regional surge in demand and deployment.1. Industry Highlights (Last 3 Months):• Vicarious Surgical, a U.S.-based developer targeting ventral hernia applications, has delayed its clinical trials due to cash constraints—holding roughly USD 25 million while burning expected annual capital of USD 50 million.• Brown University’s robotics research achieved a milestone where a robot autonomously performed a gallbladder removal on a realistic model through voice-directed learning laying groundwork for future autonomous surgical systems.2. Recent M&A Developments:• Zimmer Biomet announced acquisition of Monogram Technologies for USD 177 million, adding semi- and fully autonomous knee replacement systems to its robotics portfolio. Global Data projects the robotic surgery device market could approach USD 16 billion by 2030, underlining strategic rationales behind such moves.3. Government and Policy Insights: U.S. & Japan:• United States: No recent federal policy changes have been noted though healthcare systems continue investing in robotic surgery capabilities.• Japan: The government's Future Medical Technology Strategy is actively encouraging robotic adoption, with over 25% of urban hospitals now equipped with robotic systems. Major institutions like the University of Tokyo Hospital have been early adopters, fueling further uptake.4. New Product & Service Launches:• Johnson & Johnson MedTech completed first clinical cases using its new OTTAVA™ Robotic Surgical System in gastric bypass procedures. The system is being positioned for De Novo FDA submission, targeting multifaceted soft-tissue surgery .• At AAOS, Stryker showcased next-gen Mako SmartRobotics™ platforms for spine and shoulder procedures, with full U.S. commercial launch slated for late 2025.• MicroPort’s ToumaiEndoscopic Surgical Robot, featuring four robotic arms, tremor filtration, and advanced dexterity controls, earned the Breakthrough Technology Award in 2025.Buy Now & Unlock 360° Market Intelligence: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=surgical-robotics-market Market Segmentation:By Product Type: Robotic Surgery Systems, Instruments, and Accessories.By Indication: General Surgery, Orthopedic, Neurosurgery, Cardiovascular, Gynecology, Radiology, Others.By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others.By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.Leading Players:Abbott LaboratoriesStryker CorporationMedtech SurgicalTHINK SurgicalAsensus SurgicalCMR SurgicalStereotaxisDistalmotionEndoQuest RoboticsMedicaroid Corporation.DataM Intelligence Insight:“Surgical robotics is entering a new phase: the U.S. leads with volume and infrastructure; Japan delivers steady innovation alongside a health-conscious population; but Asia-Pacific is where scale and growth are fastest. Companies that integrate autonomy, broaden procedural coverage, and align with government innovation strategies will lead global adoption,” said the DataM research team.Unlock 360° Market Intelligence with DataM Subscription Services: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription About DataM Intelligence:DataM Intelligence delivers trusted research and strategic consulting across healthcare, medtech, and digital health. Our insights draw on primary data, expert analysis, and regional perspective to help organizations make confident, informed decisions.Related Reports:

