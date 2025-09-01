Visit by US Governor of Michigan Gretchen Whitmer, 30 August to 2 September 2025

United States Governor of Michigan Gretchen Whitmer is visiting Singapore from 30 August to 2 September 2025, accompanied by representatives from the Michigan state government and economic development, entrepreneurial, and innovation sectors.

Governor Whitmer called on Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong on 1 September 2025. During the meeting, Prime Minister Wong underscored the long-standing and mutually beneficial partnership between Singapore and the US, at both the federal and state levels. He welcomed Michigan’s interest to strengthen economic cooperation with Singapore. Prime Minister Wong and Governor Whitmer discussed US trade policies, people-to-people ties, and ways that Singapore and Michigan can deepen cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Governor Whitmer separately met Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan on 1 September 2025. Minister Balakrishnan and Governor Whitmer highlighted how cooperation between Singapore and Michigan can reinforce the broader relationship between Singapore and the US.

Governor Whitmer also met officials from the Economic Development Board, participated in a roundtable discussion with Enterprise Singapore and Singapore companies operating in Michigan, and attended a reception for University of Michigan alumni in Singapore.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

1 SEPTEMBER 2025