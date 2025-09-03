The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Engineered Wood Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Future Trends till 2029

It will grow to $378.30 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. ” — The Business Research Company

How Much Is The Engineered Wood Market Worth?

The dimensions of the engineered wood market have been expanding significantly over the past few years. Predicted to increase from a value of $274.20 billion in 2024 to an estimated $293.23 billion in 2025, the market is expected to see a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. This historical growth can be credited to a heightened demand for cost-friendly building materials, an increase in the utilization of wood in residential properties, the dwindling availability of solid wood, the rise in prefabricated residences, and growing environmental apprehension pushing for the use of sustainable materials.

In the coming years, the engineered wood market is predicted to experience significant growth and is forecasted to reach $378.30 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. This growth in the forecast period can be attributed to aspects such as the increasing implementation of green building technology, a surge in urban population, broadening of affordable housing schemes, the rising trend of home remodeling and renovation, and government incentives. Notable trends anticipated during the forecast period encompass the incorporation of smart technology into wood applications, the escalating use of cross-laminated timber backed by construction technology, advancements in bonding technology to augment durability, a shift towards modular housing propelled by prefabrication technology, and the introduction of AI-based technology in the design and manufacturing of engineered wood.

What Are The Factors Driving The Engineered Wood Market?

The surge in residential construction is foreseen to boost the expansion of the engineered wood market in the future. The process of residential construction involves the creation or enhancement of spaces for living, like homes, apartments, and condominiums. The rise in residential construction can be attributed to escalating urbanization, which boosts the need for accommodation as more individuals shift to cities. Engineered wood contributes to improved residential construction thanks to its robustness, longevity, and steadiness, making it optimal for tasks like framing, flooring, roofing, and paneling. It provides superior protection against warping compared to solid wood, guaranteeing cost efficiency and enduring performance. For instance, the United States Census Bureau, a US government administration, reported in June 2024 that the annual rate of privately owned housing completions, adjusted for the season, hit 1,514,000 in May, marking a 1.0% growth from 1,499,000 in May 2023. Therefore, the surge in residential construction is fueling the expansion of the engineered wood market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Engineered Wood Market?

Major players in the Engineered Wood Global Market Report 2025 include:

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Engineered Wood Market?

Leading firms in the engineered wood market are channeling their efforts towards the production of innovative products like eco-friendly engineered wood, as a response to escalating environmental regulations and construction needs. Manufactured with recycled materials and low-emission adhesives adopting efficient methods, eco-friendly engineered wood serves as a sustainable alternative to solid wood. This solution aids in preserving forests, minimizing waste, and providing long-lasting, adaptable options for construction and furniture. For example, SPAN FLOORS, a premium wood flooring producer from India, in May 2025, rolled out its high-quality engineered wood flooring suitable for staircases. This innovative product offers a refined choice over conventional materials like marble. The latest lineup embodies the natural elegance and appeal of real wood, bolstered by multilayered construction enhancing its stability, longevity, and safety – making it an ideal option for areas with high footfall and varied environmental conditions. Made from responsibly acquired wood, this series aims to enhance the aesthetic and comfort quotient of contemporary Indian residences while promoting an eco-friendly lifestyle.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Engineered Wood Market Share?

The engineered wood market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Plywood, Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF), Cross Laminated Timber (CLT), Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL), Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Glue Laminated Timber (Glulam), Particle Board

2) By Application: Construction, Flooring, Furniture, Packaging, Transport, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Non-Residential, Residential, Industrial

Subsegments:

1) By Plywood: Softwood Plywood, Hardwood Plywood, Tropical Plywood, Aircraft Plywood, Decorative Plywood

2) By Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF): Standard Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF), Moisture-Resistant Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF), Fire-Retardant Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF), Ultralight Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF), Veneered Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF)

3) By Cross-Laminated Timber (CLT): Adhesive-Bonded Cross-Laminated Timber (CLT), Mechanically Fastened Cross-Laminated Timber (CLT), Custom-Panel Cross-Laminated Timber (CLT), Nail-Laminated Cross-Laminated Timber (CLT)

4) By Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL): Structural Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL), Industrial Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL), Edge-Laminated Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL), Parallel Strand Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL)

5) By Oriented Strand Board (OSB): Oriented Strand Board (OSB)/1, Oriented Strand Board (OSB)/2, Oriented Strand Board (OSB)/3, Oriented Strand Board (OSB)/4

6) By Glue Laminated Timber (Glulam): Straight Glulam, Curved Glulam, Custom Glulam Beams, Architectural Glulam

7) By Particle Board: Raw Particle Board, Pre-Laminated Particle Board, Fire-Retardant Particle Board, Moisture-Resistant Particle Board, Cement-Bonded Particle Board

What Are The Regional Trends In The Engineered Wood Market?

In the 2025 Engineered Wood Global Market Report, North America held the highest market share for the year 2024. In the forthcoming period, the most rapid growth is projected for the Asia-Pacific region. The report provides a comprehensive coverage of various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

