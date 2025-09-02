Playa Hotels & Resorts Deepens Commitment to Animal Welfare and Environmental Education in Jamaica

Montego Bay Animal Haven University of the West Indies’ Discovery Bay Marine Lab (DBML)

Playa Hotels & Resorts (PHR), through its Playa Cares sustainability platform, has successfully completed two transformative community projects in Jamaica.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (PHR), through its Playa Cares sustainability platform, has successfully completed two transformative community projects in Jamaica, reinforcing its commitment to environmental stewardship and social impact. Both projects were selected through Playa Cares' rigorous Origin Assessment process, which identifies high-impact opportunities aligned with local needs. By collaborating with trusted local partners and applying its project-management expertise, Playa Hotels & Resorts continues to demonstrate how the hospitality industry can drive meaningful change beyond its properties - creating cruelty-free, environmentally resilient communities.Montego Bay Animal HavenIn Montego Bay, PHR partnered with the Montego Bay Animal Haven (MBAH), a leading local animal welfare organization, to address the region's growing stray animal crisis. The shelter sits on a 23-acre mountainside property approximately 40 minutes above Hopewell. Since late 2023, PHR has applied its structured Playa Cares methodology to support MBAH with strategic planning, resource mobilization and infrastructure upgrades. Key achievements include the development of MBAH's first fully costed operational budget, the launch of the Paws For a Cause pet-food drive across five PHR properties that collected 566 pounds of kibble to feed dogs for 13 days, and a major upgrade to the shelter's rainwater harvesting system that increased capacity from 2,600 to 13,480 gallons to help sustain water supplies during drought.These efforts have strengthened MBAH's capacity to care for over 180 animals, while also promoting humane care and community engagement through initiatives like school animal welfare workshops, spay and neuter clinics, and Jamaica's first hospital therapy-dog program. By 2024 outstanding progress had been made including more than 3,000 animals had been rescued and rehabilitated, over 500 cats and dogs sterilized via mobile clinics, over 100 street animals fed daily through the network, and a 180 animal capacity was reached at the shelter with just seven staff members.JAMIN Mangrove Education ProgramPHR's long term vision is to take an active role in the preservation and regeneration of the marine ecosystems of its destinations through support for scientific research, new technologies, conservation mechanisms, communication and education campaigns. In June 2025, in Falmouth, PHR concluded its sponsorship of the 2024-25 cycle of the Jamaican Awareness of Mangroves in Nature (JAMIN) program at William Knibb High School. The hands-on science education initiative, led by the Khaled bin Sultan Living Oceans Foundation (KSLOF) and the University of the West Indies' Discovery Bay Marine Lab (DBML) teaches students about mangrove ecology and restoration to aid coastal-zone management. JAMIN's goal is to create ocean-literate citizens who understand - and act on - the value of mangroves.The JAMIN program was first launched in 2014. Ten years on in 2024, the program had involved more than 1,000 students and planted nearly 2,500 mangroves across Jamaica. PHR's 2024-25 sponsorship marked the first time a hospitality company had financed an entire JAMIN cycle. PHR's support enabled full participation by 45 students and 4 teachers, covering transportation costs, materials, and meals. The program culminated in the planting of over 100 mangroves at Jobson Eco Bay Park and saw student knowledge scores nearly double - from 36.9% to 73.4%. The initiative not only demonstrates the significance of sustained, experiential learning but also empowers local youth to become the stewards of Jamaica's coastal ecosystems.For more information, visit https://www.montegobayanimalhaven.com/ Learn more about the JAMIN program at https://www.livingoceansfoundation.org/education/mangrove-education-and-restoration/jamaica-awareness-of-mangroves-in-nature-j-a-m-i-n/

